Toronto — Manager Ron Gardenhire said before Saturday's game that he wasn’t going to sound any alarms two or three games into a season. Rightly so.

But that doesn’t mean it’s any easier to watch hitter after hitter flailing away at pitches out of the strike zone.

The Tigers got five hits and struck out 15 times in the opener Thursday. They managed just two hits with nine strikeouts Friday. And in a 3-0 loss to right-hander Aaron Sanchez the Blue Jays on Saturday, they had five singles and whiffed 13 more times.

“It’s a little bit too early to say we’re pressing,” Gardenhire said. “We just got to get to swinging better. We have a group of guys that can hit. I feel comfortable with the guys when they are in the box. We’re just not swinging great right now.”

To make it a darker day Saturday, Miguel Cabrera was hit in the right hand by a Sanchez pitch in the sixth inning. X-rays were taken during the game and came back negative. The Tigers are calling it a contusion.

The Tigers have yet to score a run off a Blue Jays starting pitcher — all zeroes in 19.1 innings against Marcus Stroman, Matt Shoemaker and Sanchez.

The only hit that’s produced a run was Christin Stewart’s game-winning two-run homer in the 10th inning Thursday.

They continually chased high fastballs above the strike zone Saturday against Sanchez and relievers Tim Mayza and Daniel Hudson.

They had runners in scoring position in the first inning — singles by Nick Castellanos and Cabrera — but neither Jeimer Candelario nor Niko Goodrum could produce a hit. They had runners at first and third with two outs in the third, and Sanchez got Candelario to fly out to center.

Candelario, after a strong spring, has started 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts.

The Tigers also stranded two more runners in the sixth.

It left another small margin for error for the Tigers pitchers.

Right-hander Spencer Turnbull, like Matthew Boyd on Friday, was beaten by one fourth-inning hiccup. He had put down the first nine Blue Jays hitters before giving up a lead-off double to Brandon Drury and an RBI single by Billy McKinney in the fourth.

McKinney tried to stretch it to a double, but Castellanos threw him out with a strong throw.

But after walking Teoscar Hernandez, Turnbull left a curveball over the outside part of the plate and Justin Smoak lined it over the wall in left field — a two-run shot.

That was all the damage against Turnbull, who went five innings, allowing four hits, two walks and hit batsman. He struck out five.

He may have saved his best pitch sequence for his final hitter. With two on and two out in the fifth, he struck out Hernandez on three pitches — curveball (called strike), a 94-mph four-seam fastball (swinging) and a hard, biting cutter (swinging).

Lefty Daniel Norris worked 2.1 scoreless innings. He was bailed out in the bottom of the eighth after he allowed a walk and a single by Victor Alvantara. Alcantara hit Randal Grichuk with a pitch to load the bases.

But he struck out Kevin Pillar and got Freddy Galvis to fly out.

