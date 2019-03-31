Toronto – Undone in three hitters.

Tigers starter Matt Moore, wearing the Old English D for the first time, allowed just two hits over seven scoreless innings. The Tigers had scraped together three runs in the top of the seventh and after All-Star reliever Joe Jimenez got the first hitter in the eighth, things were looking up for the visitors.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Richard Urena is tagged out at home plate by Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner on a run-saving play by Jordy Mercer in the 10th inning. (Photo: Frank Gunn, AP)

Then Kevin Pillar singled, Richard Urena laced a ground-rule double and pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez sent one over the center field wall -- just like that, tie game and extra innings.

It took a couple of innings for the Tigers to shake that body blow. But with two outs in the top of the 11th, Jeimer Candelario battled with two strikes. He fouled off five pitches, and then dunked a single to right field. It was his fifth hit of the game and it moved Grayson Greiner to third.

Nick Castellanos, hitless in his first five at-bats, singled to center and the Tigers had rescued a split of this four-game season-opening series with the Blue Jays, 4-3.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 4, Blue Jays 3 (11)

Shane Greene put two runners on in the bottom of the 11th, but, after falling behind 2-0, he got Teoscar Hernandez to line out to second base.

The game would have ended in the Jays favor in the 10th had it not been for a superb play by Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer. With Urena on second and two outs, pinch-hitter Freddy Galvis hit a hard drive (103 mph exit velocity) to Mercer's right.

He knocked the ball down with a dive, but it rolled a couple of feet away. He scrambled to it and from his knees threw a one-hopper to the plate, in time to nab Urena.

Moore, though, continued what has become an early habit for Tigers starting pitchers. He retired the first 12 hitters he faced and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

Another early trend – not scoring any runs – was bucked in the seventh inning, as the Tigers broke open a scoreless tie with three runs.

The Tigers, shutout on Friday and Saturday, hadn’t scored a run or had a lead, since Christin Stewart’s game-winning home run in the 10th inning on Thursday.

They went into the seventh inning scoreless in 33 of 34 innings.

But, against lefty reliever Tim Mayza, Niko Goodrum (three hits) led off with a double and went to third on Stewart’s ground out. Mayza walked John Hicks and with two outs, reliever Javy Guerra hit Greiner to load the bases.

Guerra then walked Mercer to force in the first run. Candelario, who entered the game 1 for 12 with seven strikeouts, slapped a two-run single.

Candelario had a day. He got five hits, including a pair of doubles. He also made two sterling defensive plays at third base.

It should've enough to stamp a win on Moore's performance.

The lefty whom the Tigers signed this winter for $2.5 million had gone through spring training using just three pitches – his four-seam fastball, change-up and curve ball. On Sunday, he dusted off his cutter, which had been an effective pitch for him through his career.

And it is still a nice weapon for him. He got five swinging strikes, three called strikes and the three balls that were put in off that pitch were outs. Most significantly, he used it to end the sixth inning, stranding a runner at third.

Urena had broken up Moore’s no-hit bid with a one-out single and advanced to third on a single by Danny Jansen. Moore then went to battle with Brandon Drury.

Moore fell behind 2-0, then worked to get the count full. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Moore unleashed the cutter, and Drury whiffed on it.

Moore ended up allowing just two hits in seven shutout innings. He got seven ground-ball outs and six strikeouts.

Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton, making his big-league debut, blanked the Tigers through five innings. Meaning, the Tigers didn’t score a run in this series off a Blue Jays starter, spanning 24 innings. Thornton struck out eight, which knocked Matthew Boyd out of the Toronto record books.

The eight strikeouts by Thornton broke the record shared by Boyd of seven strikeouts by a Jays pitcher in his debut.

Twitter @cmccosky