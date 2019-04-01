Detroit Tigers left fielder Christin Stewart (14) chases down the ball after committing a fielding error on a ball hit by New York Yankees' Greg Bird allowing a run to score during the third inning. (Photo: Julie Jacobson, AP)

New York — There was no Giancarlo Stanton in the Yankees lineup. No Aaron Hicks or Miguel Andujar or Didi Gregorius. Neither CC Sabathia nor Luis Severino started and Dellin Betances wasn’t coming out of the Yankees bullpen.

That’s the Yankees injured list.

The team manager Aaron Boone put out there on a chilly Monday night in the Bronx still had enough pop to beat the Tigers. Home runs by Gary Sanchez and Brett Gardner did the trick in a 3-1 win.

BOX SCORE: Yankees 3, Tigers 1

It was the Tigers debut for veteran right hander Tyson Ross and he worked a laborious five innings. Only one of those innings was clean — a nine-pitch, two strikeout fourth. He only gave up four hits, but two of them left the yard and he cluttered the bases and jumped his pitch count with four walks.

But, for the fourth time in five games, the Tiger offense provided a small margin for error. Against right hander Domingo German — he of the sling-shot delivery, 96-mph fastball and knee-locking curveball — the Tigers mustered one hit in five innings.

The Tigers had two hits all game — both by Jordy Mercer.

German walked five, only one of which ended up hurting him, and struck out seven.

Sanchez, the Yankees catcher, can be a double-edged weapon at times.

He started the scoring in the second inning, clubbing an 88-mph pitch (read as a four-seam fastball by Statcast) 417 feet beyond the monuments in center field. The ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 110 mph.

He also put the Tigers’ first run on the scoreboard with an errant throw in the fourth inning. Christin Stewart had walked and Mercer, with two outs, singled him to second.

With Mikie Mahtook hitting, German threw one in the dirt that Sanchez blocked, but the ball rolled a few feet away. Stewart broke for third and Mercer for second. Sanchez opted for Mercer, but his throw went into center field.

The Tigers had gifted a run to the Yankees in the third inning. With two outs, Ross walked Luke Voit and gave up a ringing single Greg Bird. The ball eluded Stewart in left and Voit came all the way around to score.

Gardner’s home run was as Yankee Stadium special, a liner in the short section in right field. That one came off another low-velocity fastball by Ross (87 mph).

The Tigers bullpen put up zeros the rest of the way. Blaine Hardy got five straight outs, striking out two.

But with two out in the seventh, manager Ron Gardenhire didn’t want the lefty to face right-handed slugger Aaron Judge. So he brought in Rule 5 rookie Garrett Reed. Fun confrontation.

Garrett threw Judge three straight sliders and got ahead in the count, 1-2. But when he unleashed his 95-mph fastball, Judge pounced. The ball left his bat at 106.8 mph and banged off the wall in right center for a double.

Undaunted, though, Garrett came back and struck out Voit, getting to swing through a slider. He finished his night pitching a scoreless eighth inning.

The Tigers mounted a rally in the eighth against reliever Adam Ottavino. He walked Nick Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera to start the inning.

Niko Goodrum hit a sinking line drive to right field. Judge, all 6-foot-7 of him, made a lunging dive and caught the ball just before it hit the ground. Rally killed.

Jeimer Candelario and Stewart flew out to end the inning.

