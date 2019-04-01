LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

New York — When the ball left Teoscar Hernandez’s bat in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday in Toronto, Shane Greene initially had a sick feeling.

“That’s a knock more often than not,” Greene said. “Even though I made my pitch.”

With the tying run on third, Greene threw a well-located slider on a 2-2 count. But Hernandez stayed back long enough and was able to reach across the plate and line it up the middle. Much to Hernandez’s chagrin, though, the Tigers had deployed second baseman Niko Goodrum in a modified shift against the right-handed hitter.

He was shaded up the middle and was able to run the ball down and end the game.

“I don’t know the exact number, but I am sure we are one of the top teams in the league in terms of being effective (with defensive shifts),” Greene said. “The guys behind the scenes are doing a helluva job, and the pitching staff has been making our pitches.

“So, it works. If we’re not making our pitches, the shift is irrelevant.”

The Tigers analytics team, as well as the pitching staff, had an exceptionally good series in Toronto. In the season opener, middle infielders Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer had six assists between them, and four of those outs came with some form of a defensive shift.

On Sunday, Mercer saved the game in the 10th inning by knocking down what would have been a game-winning single Freddy Galvis deep in the hole. He was able to retrieve the ball on a scramble and from his knees throw out Richard Urena at the plate trying to score from second.

But, if he’s not shaded into the hold, per the club’s reports on Galvis, he doesn’t get a glove on that ball.

“We get reports every day on this stuff, how it works, where we should have been, the whole package,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I don’t know the exact numbers (from the Blue Jays series), but I was right there and I saw we got to a lot of balls we probably shouldn’t have.”

Much was made of Gardenhire’s presumed lack of analytical savvy when the Tigers hired him before last season. But in his first season in Detroit, the club’s use of defensive shifts increased from 478 to 1,174, according to Sports Info Solutions.

While the Tigers were minus-14 in runs saved in non-shifted situations last season, they saved 31 runs in the shift.

“The shift drives me crazy, but it works,” Gardenhire said. “It really does work. Being an old-school guy, I’d like to keep all the infielders on the dirt instead of having a guy out there in short right field. But it’s not going to happen.

“It’s the way it is, and it works. We really improved last year defensively because of that. You grasp it and you use what you can.”

General manager Al Avila has pumped both money and manpower into building the Tigers’ analytics department up to the industry standard, and he’s done so in just three years. There is an analytics team, not just one or two people, that travels and provides a daily stream of data, for shifts, for pitchers and hitters reports and whatever else the coaching staff requires.

“I’ve got a chart on my computer, the grid,” Gardenhire said. “I want to know what we’re talking about with this stuff. I want to know from L.5 to L.7 (positions around the infield), I want to know how far that is, so when we move a guy I know how many feet.

“It surprised me. There was like 18 feet for one point on the grid, all the way around the diamond. That’s a long way. I played shortstop. When they told me to ‘Step pull,’ it was like four or five feet. But not 18 feet. It’s kind of entertaining.”

Managers aren’t the only ones who have to grasp and accept the shifts. Pitchers, once very reluctant, are now almost universally buying in. Greene has pushed back against it at times.

“There are some gray areas,” he said. “Because there are so many numbers available, you just want to make sure — like just because you are a left-handed pitcher doesn’t mean your numbers are going to be the same as Aroldis Chapman. You have to make sure the numbers are comparable.

“And the guys behind the scenes are doing a helluva job making sure of that.”

Again, Greene’s point about pitchers making quality pitches is valid. No data can protect a defense against center-cut fastballs.

“There’s some give and take, but at the same time, you only remember when the shift doesn’t work,” he said. “It’s very easy to forget when it’s working.”

Meet the 2019 Detroit Tigers
Scroll through the gallery to meet the 2019 Detroit Tigers, with analysis from Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.
Scroll through the gallery to meet the 2019 Detroit Tigers, with analysis from Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Jordan Zimmermann
PITCHERS – STARTERS – No. 27 Jordan Zimmermann – RHP, 6-2, 225, Opening Day age: 32. It took him a while, the better part of three years, but he’s finally come to terms with the fact that he’s no longer a power pitcher. He has committed to bringing a four-pitch mix into the season, refining his curveball and change-up to the point of being usable weapons and not just show-me pitches. That coupled with good health, which he hasn’t had much of the last three seasons, have the Tigers feeling good about what he can produce. 2018 stats: 7-8, 6.08 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 160 IP. 2019 salary: $25 million, signed through 2020. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Matthew Boyd
No. 48 Matthew Boyd – LHP, 6-3, 215, Opening Day age: 28. He made a massive leap last season – from a .291 opponents’ batting average to .228, knocking nearly run off his ERA and five points off his WHIP, lowered his walk rate and increased his strikeout rate and doubled his WAR – and there’s evidence of him taking another step this year. He’s changed his diet, reshaped his body (down 15 pounds) and is pitching off his fastball (which was up to 93-94 mph this spring) better than ever. 2018 stats: 9-13, 4.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 170 IP. 2019 salary: $2.6 million, arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Spencer Turnbull
No. 56 Spencer Turnbull – RHP, 6-3, 211, Opening Day age: 26. Ron Gardenhire made it clear early on he wanted Turnbull in his rotation to start the season, even, as he told general manager Al Avila, if it meant going with a six-man rotation to do it. Turnbull made the decision a no-brainer, with a lights-out spring. He can be overpowering with two-seam and four-seam fastballs that range from 94-96 mph. He also has a biting slider. It’s revealing pitching coach Rick Anderson slotted him third in the rotation, ahead of two veterans. 2018 stats: 0-2, 6.06 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 16.1 IP. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tyson Ross
No. 38 Tyson Ross – RHP, 6-6, 240, Opening Day age: 31. The financial commitment was bigger and the expectations are bigger for Ross than they are for Matt Moore. The Tigers feel last year was a vital transition year for him, coming through Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery, and they believe he is close to returning to his 2014-15 form. It certainly won’t be for a lack of work if he fails. He grinds. He finished camp strong, getting better movement on his two-seam fastball, which is a key pitch for him. 2018 stats: 8-9, 4.15 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 149.2 IP. 2019 salary: $5.75 million, through 2019. BULLPEN Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Matt Moore
No. 51 Matt Moore – LHP, 6-3, 210, Opening Day age: 29. The Tigers see another Mike Fiers-type reclamation project here and Moore certainly looked like he figured some things out this spring. He scrapped his cutter, at least temporarily, because it was having an adverse effect on his fastball command. He was locating his fastball – still hitting 92-94 on the gun – better, but his curveball and change-up were still spotty. It will be interesting to see if he reinserts the cutter, which has been a weapon for him over the years. 2018 stats: 3-8, 6.79 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 102 IP. 2019 salary: $2.5 million, through 2019. Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Shane Greene
BULLPEN – No. 61 Shane Greene – RHP, 6-4, 210, Opening Day age: 30. As closers go, they don’t get more unique. Greene, by his own admission, hit a wall last season, mentally and physically. He felt he’d become too predictable to hitters. He’s been on a mission to change that. He reinserted both a change-up and curveball to his four-seam, two-seam, cutter and slider mix. And he used them all, commanded them all, during a productive and efficient spring. If he bounces back strong, he could be an attractive trade chip for the Tigers. 2018 stats: 4-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 32 saves. 2019 salary: $4 million, arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Joe Jimenez
No. 77 Joe Jimenez – RHP, 6-3, 272, Opening Day age: 24. The Tigers’ All-Star from a year ago eased into spring this year. He wants to avoid the dead-arm stretches that plagued him the last two seasons. He’s worked hard on fastball command, which got sketchy at times last season. If he can locate the fastball consistently, he will get a lot of swings and misses with his slider and change-up. That’s been proven. It would not be a surprise if he’s elevated to the closer role by the end of the season. 2018 stats: 5-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.19 WHIP. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Blaine Hardy
No. 65 Blaine Hardy – LHP, 6-2, 218, Opening Day age: 32. In a time when a premium is put on power-pitching relievers, it’s refreshing to watch someone carve up hitters with some artistry – which is what Hardy does. He gets a lot of swings and misses and soft contact, with a four-seam fastball that averaged 88 mph last year. That’s because he’s able to set it up with a devastating slider-cutter pitch (20 percent strikeout rate last year), change-up (25 percent K rate) and curveball. His versatility – long relief, spot start, situational – is vital for this bullpen. 2018 stats: 4-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP. 2019 salary: $1.3 million, arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Victor Alcantara
No. 58 Victor Alcantara – RHP, 6-2, 190, Opening Day age: 26. What a pleasant surprise he’s been for the Tigers. A something-is-better-than-nothing get-back for Cameron Maybin a couple of years ago, Alcantara worked tirelessly to improve his mechanics, and consequently his ability to throw strikes. His mid-90s sinker and Fernando Rodney-esque change-up (opponents hit .136 off it last year) are elite pitches when he’s commanding them. 2018 stats: 1-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.03 WHIP. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Reed Garrett
No. 50 Reed Garrett – RHP, 6-2, 180, Opening Day age: 26. You never know how it will play out in the regular season, but the Tigers are intrigued by this mid-to-upper 90s power pitcher, with usable secondary pitches. Intrigued enough to take him in the Rule 5 draft and then he showed enough this spring to validate the pick and win a roster spot. 2018 stats: N/A. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Daniel Stumpf
No. 68 Daniel Stumpf – LHP, 6-2, 206, Opening Day age: 28. He dealt with some shoulder tightness early in camp and his fastball hadn’t come all the way back up to his normal 93-95 mph by the end of spring. But he was showing a wipeout slider and a vastly improved change-up. Consistency has eluded him to this point, but when he’s on, and he’s commanding the strike zone with his fastball, he’s tough at-bat for any hitter. 2018 stats: 1-5, 4.93 ERA, 1.56 WHIP. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Buck Farmer
No. 45 Buck Farmer – RHP, 6-4, 232, Opening Day age: 28. There were 209 balls put in play against Farmer last season and, according to Statcast, only 3.3 percent were barreled up. That’s how good his stuff is. He’s got one of the highest fastball spin rates on the team (2,344 rpm last season). His change-up was whiffed on 32 percent of the time he threw it. But he too often creates his own problems with walks (13.3 walk rate). That’s the only thing keeping him from being a late-inning option. 2018 stats: 3-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.55 WHIP. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Daniel Norris
No. 44 Daniel Norris – LHP, 6-2, 195, Opening Day age: 25. The long-range plan for Norris is to be a starter – the No. 6 starter in the organization – but for now, he will hold a place until Drew VerHagen returns from the injured list. The good news is that Norris is healthy. What he needs more than anything now is an uninterrupted stretch of innings to lock in his mechanics and to get back to reading swings and figuring out hitters and learning how to with the arsenal he has, post-surgery. 2018 stats: 0-5, 5.68 ERA, 1.46 WHIP. 2019 salary: $1,275,000, arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Drew VerHagen
No. 54 Drew VerHagen – RHP, 6-6, 230, Opening Day age: 29. Both VerHagen and the Tigers seem confident that the forearm strain, which has him starting the year on the injured list, is mild and won’t linger. Still, it came on the heels of missing two weeks with nerve inflammation in his right shoulder. Prior to the setback, he was establishing himself as a late-inning option, probably the seventh-inning set-up man. 2018 stats: 3-3, 4.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP. 2019 salary: $555,400 (approximate), arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Grayson Greiner
CATCHERS – No. 17 Grayson Greiner – R-R, 6-7, 239, Opening Day age: 26. The Tigers took a leap of faith, letting James McCann walk and giving the job to Greiner, who has just 30 games of big-league experience. There have been no moans of regret this spring. Pitchers love throwing to him, he has soft hands and a strong, accurate throwing arm. And his bat, after having surgery on his wrist this offseason, has been productive through spring. The key will be how well can he battle through the inevitable growing pains. 2018 stats: .219/.328/.281, 0 HR, 12 RBI. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Michael Wilson, Special to Detroit News
John Hicks
No. 55 John Hicks – R-R, 6-2, 230, Opening Day age: 29. He has come back remarkably strong after bilateral core surgery this offseason. He will back up behind the plate, at first base and log some time as the designated hitter. If he ends up being needed at first base a lot, the Tigers will summon Bobby Wilson from Triple-A Toledo. The belief is Hicks can get over 400 at-bats. If he does, he has the capability of hitting 20-plus home runs. 2018 stats: .266/.326/.439, 6 HR, 22 RBI. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Miguel Cabrera
INFIELDERS – No. 24 Miguel Cabrera, first base – R-R, 6-4, 249, Opening Day age: 35. When he started to pound the baseball this spring, it lifted the spirits of the entire camp. He was not only hitting his patented missiles to right-center, he was also turning on mid-to-upper-90s fastballs and hitting them out to left and left-center. Fingers are crossed, of course, that he stays healthy. If he does, he’s going to put up – maybe not Triple Crown numbers – but significant numbers befitting this future Hall of Fame slugger. 2018 stats: .299/.395/.448, 3 HR, 22 RBI. 2019 salary: $30 million, through 2025. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Josh Harrison
No. 1 Josh Harrison, second base – R-R, 5-8, 185, Opening Day age: 31. Credit assistant general manager David Chadd for staying on the pursuit of Harrison throughout the winter and into spring training. This was an invaluable addition, and for $2 million, a steal. Finally, the club has a bona fide leadoff hitter, a true spark plug. He’s also the ultimate gamer with an extremely high baseball IQ. There is a lot more fight in this team now with him on board. 2018 stats: .250/.293/.363, 8 HR, 37 RBI. 2019 salary: $2 million, through 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Jordy Mercer
No. 7 Jordy Mercer, shortstop – R-R, 6-3, 210, Opening Day age: 32. Smart, steady, solid. He won’t make as many highlight-reel plays as Jose Iglesias did the last few seasons, but he will be consistent and he will take charge of things on the field. With Mercer and Josh Harrison, the Tigers are immensely improved defensively up the middle. He’s hit between .250 and .260 every year in the National League. It will be interesting to see if he gets better pitches to hit now that he’s not batting ahead of a pitcher. 2018 stats: .251/.315/.381, 6 HR, 39 RBI. 2019 salary: $5.25 million, through 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Jeimer Candelario
No. 46 Jeimer Candelario, third base – S-R, 6-1, 221, Opening Day age: 25. From running on the beaches and doing agility training in the Dominican Republic, to spending hours refining his hitting mechanics first with Robinson Cano and then with Lloyd McClendon, to working on his defensive posture and positioning with Ramon Santiago, Candelario has left no stone unturned this offseason. He has a better sense of the type of hitter he is and he’s more realistic about his own durability. Look for a big year, a more consistent year from this guy. 2018 stats: .224/.317/.393, 19 HR, 54 RBI. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Niko Goodrum
UTILITY – No. 28 Niko Goodrum – S-R, 6-3, 198, Opening Day age: 27. Goodrum may not have an everyday position, but he will be an everyday player this year. The Tigers hope to get him some 400-500 at-bats, moving him around the diamond. He is expected to fill in everywhere but catcher. He’s even added center field to his resume. And the defense barely misses a beat wherever he ends up. Offensively, he is a bit of an X-factor. He carried the club in the months of July and September. He has that capability. 2018 stats: .245/.315/.432, 16 HR, 53 RBI. 2019 salary: $750,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Gordon Beckham
No. 29 Gordon Beckham – R-R, 6-0, 190, Opening Day age: 32. One of the best stories of the spring. After spending the last two seasons mostly in Triple-A, on the verge of calling it a career, he revamped his swing, hit .302 at Tacoma last season and, even though the Tigers signed Harrison late, ending his bid to win the second base job, he still kept battling and earned the last position-player spot on the roster. He gives the Tigers veteran depth up the middle and at third base. 2018 stats: .182/.250/.205, 0 HR, 1 RBI. 2019 salary: $700,000 through 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
NIck Castellanos
OUTFIELDERS – No. 9 Nick Castellanos, right field – R-R, 6-4, 210, Opening Day age: 27. Who knows how long he will be with the Tigers? This is his walk year. The Tigers have tried and, to this point, failed to find a suitable trade partner. Both sides have expressed interest in negotiating a contract extension, but there haven’t been formal talks. So, it’s a bit uneasy. And yet, Castellanos continues to be a pro, continues to be a positive presence in the clubhouse, he’s improved noticeably in right field and he continues to mash the baseball. 2018 stats: .298/.354/.500, 23 HR, 89 RBI. 2019 salary: $9.95 million, through 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
JaCoby Jones
No. 21 JaCoby Jones, outfield – R-R, 6-2, 201, Opening Day age: 26. Losing starting pitcher Michael Fulmer for the season to Tommy John surgery hurt, for sure. Losing Drew VerHagen, even for 10 days, hurts, too. But the impact of losing Jones, especially if the injury (sprained AC joint in his left shoulder) lingers beyond a couple of weeks, changes the complexion of the team -- defensively. Jones led all outfielders in defensive runs saved last year. He covers a ton of ground, which was invaluable with rookie Christin Stewart in left and Nick Castellanos is right. 2018 stats: .207/.266/.364, 11 HR, 34 RBI. 2019 Salary – $555,000, pre-arbitration Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Mikie Mahtook
No. 8 Mikie Mahtook, center/left/right – R-R, 6-1, 216, Opening Day age: 29. True character is unveiled through adversity, and few went through as much dispiriting adversity than Mahtook last year – from being the starting left fielder to spending half the year at Toledo. But he’s come through stronger and better and more sure of himself and his abilities. He could be a key piece of the puzzle this season, especially out of the gate as he fills in for injured center fielder JaCoby Jones. 2018 stats: .202/.276/.359, 9 HR, 29 RBI. 2019 salary: $625,000 (approximate), arbitration-eligible. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Christin Stewart
No. 14 Christin Stewart, left field – R-L, 6-0, 220, Opening Day age: 25. There will be hard lessons, there will be offensive adjustments to be made, there will be misplays in the vast outfield at Comerica Park. But somehow you get the sense this strong, quiet young man is sturdy enough to come through it. He sets up in the box like a left-handed hitting Willie Horton, and he has that same power stroke. This is going to be a wild, fascinating ride – lots of ups and lots of downs. 2018 stats: .267/.375/.417, 2 HR, 10 RBI. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Dustin Peterson
No. 13 Dustin Peterson, left/right – R-R, 6-3, 215, Opening Day age: 24. The Tigers pounced when the Braves surprisingly put this young outfield prospect on waivers last September, and he showed why this spring. Not only did he hit the ball consistently well, he showed power. The problem is, he plays corner outfield and is learning to play first base. There was no room for him until JaCoby Jones went down and Mikie Mahtook and Niko Goodrum were needed to play center field. But all he asked for was a chance, he didn’t really worry how he got it. 2018 stats: N/A. 2019 salary: $555,000 (approximate), pre-arbitration. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire in the dugout at the start of the game. Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 20, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
MANAGER – No. 15 Ron Gardenhire. Opening Day age: 61. You are starting to see his imprint now, just after one full season. The attention to detail, the strict emphasis on fundamentals, at all levels of the organization, the intelligent aggressiveness on the bases, forcing the issue, putting pressure on the defense at every opportunity – it’s getting into place now. That foundation is nearly set. And, with the addition of some veterans (Jordy Mercer, Josh Harrison), a healthy Miguel Cabrera, a year of experience under the belts of Niko Goodrum, Jeimer Candelario and JaCoby Jones, a more established bullpen, it’s not hard to see Gardenhire keeping this club in contention a month or two longer than he did last season. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    LeMahieu off and running

    How might things have gone if DJ LeMahieu opted to sign with the Detroit Tigers when they drafted him out of Birmingham Brother Rice in 2007, instead of the LSU Tigers? Good for the Tigers, no doubt, but it's hard to imagine how things could have worked out any better than they have for LeMahieu.

    Nine years into his big-league career, LeMahieu has racked up a National League batting title, two All-Star nods, three Gold Gloves, and is now in the first year of a two-year $24 million contract with the Yankees.

    “It’s been great,” he said of his transition from Denver, where he spent seven seasons with the Rockies, to the Big Apple. “It’s a little different but it’s been good.”

    LeMahieu, on the surface, wouldn’t seem built for the hubbub of New York. He’s quiet, still makes his offseason home in the Detroit area, doesn’t do much to draw attention to himself, other than with his performance.

    But he seems rather comfortable

    “I mean, baseball is baseball,” he said. “There are certain adjustments you need to make but once you get between the lines, it’s the same game.”

    And at age 30, he’s still playing it exceptionally well. He came into the game Monday with four hits and two walks in nine plate appearances.

    “He’s fit in really well,” Yankees coach Aaron Boone said. “The edge he plays with I really like, especially when we get into the heat of the game. He’s as very good player and he’s going to play a big role for us.”

    Monday was just the second game LeMahieu has played against his boyhood team. But, since he’s older or the same age as most of the players now, there aren’t many emotions.

    “Not really, not at this point,” he said. “Maybe four or five years ago, when I was playing against guys I kind of watched growing up, it was cool. But at this point, it’s just about trying to win ballgames.”

    Around the horn

    …The Tigers will not have to deal with Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton. He was place on the injured list before the game with a biceps strain.   

    The Yankees also before the game placed third baseman Miguel Andujar on the injured list (right shoulder strain). LeMahieu will start at third with Gleyber Torres moving to second. 

    Tigers at Yankees

    First pitch: 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Yankee Stadium, New York

    TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM

    Scouting report

    ► RHP Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees: The way this usually goes, he mesmerizes the Tigers all spring, then the Tigers hit him reasonably well in the regular season. In six starts against Detroit, Tanaka has allowed 19 runs and six homers in 37.2 innings. The Tigers’ .260 average is fourth highest (Indians, Astros and Rangers) among teams he’s faced at least five times.

    RHP Jordan Zimmermann, Tigers: He’s coming off a beauty, carrying a perfect game for 6.2 innings before allowing an infield hit to Teoscar Hernandez. He’s made two starts at Yankee Stadium and allowed just one earned run with 12 strikeouts.

    chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

     

