New York — It’s too early in the season and there are too many proven hitters in the lineup to base any judgments or form conclusions about the potency of the Tigers offense off this first week of games.

But the early results have not been encouraging.

The Tigers, in five games coming into play Tuesday, were hitting .140 collectively. They had 101 baserunners and had scored seven runs — one of those runs was walked in, another scored on a throwing error.

Things didn't figure to improve much Tuesday, on another frosty night with Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka pitching.

And yet, as they did in the first five games, the Tigers stayed in the game, and, what do you know, they won it, scoring twice in the ninth off closer Aroldis Chapman and beating the Yankees, 3-1.

Dustin Peterson, who had been hitless in his first nine big-league at-bats, smoked a 94-mph Chapman pitch — 105.4 mph off the bat — over the head of left fielder Mike Tauchman for a double.

Niko Goodrum, who walked as a pinch-hitter, scored from first. Peterson then scored on a single by Jordy Mercer.

Shane Greene, the former Yankee, worked a clean ninth to earn his third save.

Another brilliant outing by Jordan Zimmermann allowed the Tigers to stay close.

After allowing just a single hit in seven shutout innings in Toronto, he limited the Yankees to a run and six hits in 6⅔ innings.

The run came in the second and was set up by a blooped, opposite-field double by Tauchman. It put runners on second and third and the run scored on a sacrifice fly by Clint Frazier.

The only other stress Zimmermann encountered came in the fifth inning. Tyler Wade singled and stole second. With two outs, pitching coach Rick Anderson came out to discuss a strategy against Aaron Judge. Smartly, as it turned out, the decision was to walk him intentionally.

Zimmermann then struck out Luke Voit to end the inning.

His slider and curveball were extremely effective. Of the 36 sliders he threw, six were swinging strikes and seven were called strikes. Of his 21 curveballs, five were whiffed on and three were called strikes.

He threw 36 four-seam fastballs, getting 10 called strikes with it.

Zimmermann left with two outs in the seventh after allowing a single to Austin Romine. Manager Ron Gardenhire decided to play the percentages, calling on lefty Daniel Stumpf to pitch to left-handed hitting Brett Gardner.

Stumpf struck him out.

Joe Jimenez, who was tagged for three runs in Toronto Sunday, bounced back with a scoreless eighth. He struck out Judge on three off-speed pitches.

The game was tied after eight innings, which only highlighted the Tigers missed opportunities earlier in the game.

After stranding runners at third with less than two outs in the first and fourth innings, they finally broke through in the sixth. With two outs, and trailing 1-0, Jeimer Candelario hit a ground ball down the first base line that caromed off the bag and over the head of first baseman Voit.

John Hicks followed with a liner to the gap in left center.

That had to relieve some of the frustration. In the first inning, Nick Castellanos singled and went to third on a hit by Miguel Cabrera with one out in the first inning. But Tanaka struck out Candelario and got Hicks to hit into a force out.

In the fourth, Candelario doubled and Hicks followed with a single to left. Candelario had to hold up to make sure the ball got through the infield, so he stopped at third. He was be stranded.

Tanaka got Christin Stewart to pop to short left and then Peterson hit into a 1-4-3 double play.

