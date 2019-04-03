New York – Gordon Beckham, who beat long odds this spring to win a spot on the Tigers roster, lined a 94-mph fastball from reliever Chad Green into the stands in right-center field leading off the eighth inning Wednesday. That helped make good on a brilliant pitching performance by Matthew Boyd and gave the Tigers a series win over the Yankees, 2-1.

The Detroit Tigers' Matthew Boyd delivers during the first inning. (Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP)

The Tigers will return to Detroit for the home opener Thursday with a 4-3 record.

It was Beckham's first home run in the big leagues since Aug. 28, 2016.

The Tigers punched out eight of nine Yankee hitters between the sixth and the ninth innings. Boyd struck out four in a row before leaving. Buck Farmer got the last two in the seventh. Joe Jimenez got two in the eighth before catcher John Hicks gunned down pinch-runner Brett Gardner to end the inning.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 2, Yankees 1

Shane Greene picked up his second straight save and his fourth this season, working a clean ninth.

He got an assist from second baseman Josh Harrison, who made a diving stop to rob Greg Bird of a leadoff single.

If you haven’t noticed, opposing teams have had a little trouble scoring runs off the Tigers’ starting pitchers.

Coming into the game Wednesday, opponents were hitting .175 against them – third lowest in the American League. The Tigers’ rotation ranked fourth in ERA (2.27), WHIP (0.87) and strikeouts (35).

And Boyd made all those numbers a little better. He allowed just one run and struck out a career-best 13 against the Yankees in 6.1 innings. The 13 strikeouts were the most by a Tigers pitcher since Max Scherzer fanned 14 in August of 2014.

Boyd posted 10 strikeouts in five innings in his first start, becoming the first Tigers pitcher since 1908 to start the season with double-digit strikeout games.

His slider was dancing all day. He had career-most 26 swings and misses on his 98 pitches, 13 of those with his slider. He also got six called strikes with the slider. Only three of 41 sliders he threw were put in play, according to Statcast.

Like his first start, he only had one rocky inning. DJ LeMahieu (Birmingham Brother Rice) hit a 1-2 slider for a double with one out in the third inning and he scored on a single by Aaron Judge. With two outs, Boyd walked Gary Sanchez and then got a break.

Gleyber Torres smacked a ball up the middle, which would have been an RBI single, except it hit Judge in the leg. Judge was ruled out, inning over.

The Yankees would get two more runners to second base off Boyd. But he fanned Luke Voit with a runner on second in the fifth and Tyler Wade with runners at first and second in the sixth.

But the Tigers, if you haven’t noticed, have had a little trouble scoring runs so far this season, too. In fact, they came into the game Wednesday as the only team in baseball scoring three runs or less in five of six games.

Their 10 runs of offense ranked last in the American League, as did their .119 average with runners in scoring position (5 for 42). Their 71 strikeouts were third-most and only the Indians had a worst team batting average than their .169 mark.

Arizona pitcher Zach Greinke started the day with more home runs (2) than the Tigers collective (1).

So, that they were able to score a run without the benefit of a hit in the fourth inning was rather appropriate.

Nick Castellanos, who has hit safely in all seven games this season, walked, stole second and kept going to third when Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez’s throw went into center field.

Yankees starter Jonathan Loaisiga, a Nicaraguan-born rookie, walked Goodrum and Candelario to load the bases. Christin Stewart, who is 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position, popped one up into the wind toward right field.

The ball carried enough to allow Castellanos to tag and just beat Judge’s strong throw.

The Tigers, though, managed just one hit off Loaisiga in four innings and had two in the game before Beckham’s blast.

