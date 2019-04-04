The Comerica Park groundscrew pulls the tarp Thursday morning (Photo: Tony Paul, Detroit News)

Detroit — This year, it seems the show will go on.

Despite sketchy weather projections earlier in the week, it appears that the Tigers will catch a break this year with their home opener, set for Thursday against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.

A forecast earlier in the week suggested the game might be in jeopardy because of rain, but the latest projections have a line of bad weather missing Detroit to the south.

The Tigers' groundscrew pulled the tarp from the field around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

In the latest bout of good fortune for Detroit's baseball team — which comes home 4-3, after taking a series from the Yankees — according to Weather.com, there's very little chance of precipitation until 5 p.m. or later.

The Tigers and Royals are scheduled to start at 1:10 (FSD/97.1), though it'll probably be a bit later, given all the pregame festivities, including the traditional introduction of the Tigers' players and coaches.

That said, it is going to be cold at the ballpark, with temperatures in the low 40s, and feeling colder because of some persistent breezes.

But, hey, that's baseball in early April in the D, or in the Midwest really. The Chicago White Sox already postponed their home opener until Friday.

Last year's home opener was postponed a day because of bad weather, the first of several postponements for the Tigers in the first month of the season. The Tigers always build in a scheduled off-day immediately after the home opener for just these circumstances.

