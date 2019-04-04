Meet the 2019 Detroit Tigers
It’s Opening Day at Comerica Park, as the Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Matt Schoch of The Detroit News.
TIGERS VS. ROYALS
When: Thursday, 1:10 p.m.
Where: Comerica Park, Detroit
TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM
Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull vs. Yankees RHP Jakob Junis
MORE COVERAGE
As Comerica Park kicks off 20th season, here are 20 classic memories
Tigers head home winners following heroics of Gordon Beckham, Matthew Boyd
About the time Spencer Turnbull walked onto the mound in Durham and nearly got arrested
Gardenhire wary of protecting psyche of Tigers rookie Christin Stewart
