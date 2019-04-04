The Tigers host the Royals for the 2019 home opener. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

It’s Opening Day at Comerica Park, as the Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Matt Schoch of The Detroit News.

TIGERS VS. ROYALS

When: Thursday, 1:10 p.m.

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit

TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM

Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull vs. Yankees RHP Jakob Junis

