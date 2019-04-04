2019 home opener: Tigers 5, Royals 4
Tigers batter Christin Stewart drives a double in the first inning on Opening Day at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Tigers went on to beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-4.
Tigers batter Christin Stewart drives a double in the first inning on Opening Day at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Tigers went on to beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-4. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers the first pitch of the Tigers home opener to Royals batter Whit Merrifield in the top of the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers the first pitch of the Tigers home opener to Royals batter Whit Merrifield in the top of the first inning at Comerica Park on Opening Day in Detroit.
Tigers batter Nico Goodrum motors around second base in the first inning.
Tigers Nick Castellanos smiles as he looks out from the dugout.
Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer catches a shallow fly ball in the third inning, while outfielder Niko Goodrum dives in vain.
While Niko Goodrum dives, Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer catches a pop fly off the bat of Royals' Ryan O'Hearn, not pictured, in the third inning.
While Niko Goodrum dives, Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer catches a pop fly off the bat of Royals' Ryan O'Hearn, not pictured, in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Niko Goodrum doubles in the third inning.
Tigers' Niko Goodrum doubles in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull kicks and deals. *
Tim Shann of Flint stays warm during the chilly home opener.
Tim Shann of Flint stays warm during the chilly home opener. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit second baseman Josh Harrison throws out Kansas City center fielder Billy Hamilton at first base to end the fourth inning.
Detroit second baseman Josh Harrison throws out Kansas City center fielder Billy Hamilton at first base to end the fourth inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull finishes his pitch with a high leg kick.
Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers a pitch to Royals batter Whit Merrifield in the top of the first inning at Comerica Park on Opening Day in Detroit .
Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner makes contact.
Tigers baserunner Josh Harrison slides home for a run in the first inning.
Tigers batter Miguel Cabrera makes contact.
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull pitches in the first inning.
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull pitches in the first inning.
Detroit right fielder Nicholas Castellanos breaks his bat while hitting in the fifth inning.
Detroit right fielder Nicholas Castellanos breaks his bat while hitting in the fifth inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit reliever Blaine Hardy throws a pitch in the seventh inning.
Detroit reliever Blaine Hardy throws a pitch in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right fielder Nicholas Castellanos scores a run off a sacrifice fly by teammate Christin Stewart in the seventh inning.
Detroit right fielder Nicholas Castellanos scores a run off a sacrifice fly by teammate Christin Stewart in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right fielder Dustin Peterson breaks his bat while hitting in the seventh inning.
Detroit right fielder Dustin Peterson breaks his bat while hitting in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum is walked by Kansas City relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy in the seventh inning. The walk scored a run for Detroit.
Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum is walked by Kansas City relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy in the seventh inning. The walk scored a run for Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit second baseman Josh Harrison is safe at second base after Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield drops the ball during a steal in the seventh inning.
Detroit second baseman Josh Harrison is safe at second base after Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield drops the ball during a steal in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tigers' Christin Stewart watches his sacrifice fly, which scores Nicholas Castellanos in the seventh inning.
Tigers' Christin Stewart watches his sacrifice fly, which scores Nicholas Castellanos in the seventh inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos is congratulated after he scores on a sacrifice fly by Christin Stewart in the seventh inning.
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos is congratulated after he scores on a sacrifice fly by Christin Stewart in the seventh inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire shakes hands with Royals manager Ned Yost before the game.
    Detroit — The Tigers and their anemic offense continue to find a way to do just enough.

    And this, this was a new one.

    The Tigers scored twice in the seventh inning without one hit en route to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day in Detroit on Thursday.

    Two Royals relievers walked four consecutive Tigers to open the seventh, with Niko Goodrum's four-pitch freebie forcing in the first one. Christin Stewart later followed with a sacrifice fly to left as Detroit won its Comerica Park opener for the 10th time in 11 years.

    BOX SCORE: Tigers 5, Royals 4

    Kyle Zimmer, making his second major-league appearance, walked Josh Harrison, Nick Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera to open the seventh.

    Kevin McCarthy relieved him and abruptly walked Goodrum before getting the next three hitters out.

    Goodrum's bases-loaded walk capped a three-RBI day that included two doubles, the one in the fifth-inning a run-scoring knock to right after the Royals pitched cautiously to and walked Cabrera ahead of him. He now has six doubles through eight games.

    Cabrera also picked up his first RBI of 2019, on a first-inning single as the Tigers took an early 2-1 lead. Only twice in his career has Cabrera ever taken more than three games to get his first RBI of the season — in his ninth game in 2017, and his eighth in 2019.

    It was Cabrera's 1,636th career RBI, tying Mr. Cub Ernie Banks for 32nd all-time.

    Spencer Turnbull, the young Tigers right-hander, didn't get the win — more importantly, neither did he get a loss. (Odd fact: No Tigers starter has lost the home opener since Jeremy Bonderman in 2006.) But Turnbull was terrific, with 10 strikeouts in six innings.

    Turnbull allowed three runs. Only two of the runs were earned, and really, only one would've happened had two Tigers outfielders not taken routes to the ball with all the precision of a drunk on an Etch a Sketch. Castellanos misplayed a ball to right in the first inning, and Goodrum on a ball to center in the fifth.

    Tigers pitchers now have 81 strikeouts through 72 innings, the eye-popping stat of the season in Detroit.

    Blaine Hardy worked two innings of solid relief, though he allowed a home run to Alex Gordon to tighten things up in the eighth. Shane Greene earned his fifth save, one in each of the Tigers' wins, the announced crowd of 42,641 on its feet when he got Whit Merrifield to second base — where Josh Harrison (single, two walks, two stolen bases) made another outstanding play — to end it.

    Merrifield, the Royals second baseman, had a single in the third to extend his hitting streak to 26 games, dating to last season. He also was credited with a triple to start the fifth on that ball Goodrum misplayed.

    The Tigers (5-3) and Royals (2-4) have Friday off, then play at 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

