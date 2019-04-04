Detroit — The Tigers and their anemic offense continue to find a way to do just enough.

And this, this was a new one.

Tigers' Niko Goodrum doubles in the third inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The Tigers scored twice in the seventh inning without one hit en route to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day in Detroit on Thursday.

Two Royals relievers walked four consecutive Tigers to open the seventh, with Niko Goodrum's four-pitch freebie forcing in the first one. Christin Stewart later followed with a sacrifice fly to left as Detroit won its Comerica Park opener for the 10th time in 11 years.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 5, Royals 4

Kyle Zimmer, making his second major-league appearance, walked Josh Harrison, Nick Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera to open the seventh.

Kevin McCarthy relieved him and abruptly walked Goodrum before getting the next three hitters out.

Goodrum's bases-loaded walk capped a three-RBI day that included two doubles, the one in the fifth-inning a run-scoring knock to right after the Royals pitched cautiously to and walked Cabrera ahead of him. He now has six doubles through eight games.

Cabrera also picked up his first RBI of 2019, on a first-inning single as the Tigers took an early 2-1 lead. Only twice in his career has Cabrera ever taken more than three games to get his first RBI of the season — in his ninth game in 2017, and his eighth in 2019.

Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers against the Royals on Thursday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

It was Cabrera's 1,636th career RBI, tying Mr. Cub Ernie Banks for 32nd all-time.

Spencer Turnbull, the young Tigers right-hander, didn't get the win — more importantly, neither did he get a loss. (Odd fact: No Tigers starter has lost the home opener since Jeremy Bonderman in 2006.) But Turnbull was terrific, with 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Turnbull allowed three runs. Only two of the runs were earned, and really, only one would've happened had two Tigers outfielders not taken routes to the ball with all the precision of a drunk on an Etch a Sketch. Castellanos misplayed a ball to right in the first inning, and Goodrum on a ball to center in the fifth.

Tigers pitchers now have 81 strikeouts through 72 innings, the eye-popping stat of the season in Detroit.

Blaine Hardy worked two innings of solid relief, though he allowed a home run to Alex Gordon to tighten things up in the eighth. Shane Greene earned his fifth save, one in each of the Tigers' wins, the announced crowd of 42,641 on its feet when he got Whit Merrifield to second base — where Josh Harrison (single, two walks, two stolen bases) made another outstanding play — to end it.

Merrifield, the Royals second baseman, had a single in the third to extend his hitting streak to 26 games, dating to last season. He also was credited with a triple to start the fifth on that ball Goodrum misplayed.

The Tigers (5-3) and Royals (2-4) have Friday off, then play at 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

