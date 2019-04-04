2019 home opener: Tigers 5, Royals 4
Tigers batter Christin Stewart drives a double in the first inning on Opening Day at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Tigers went on to beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-4.
Tigers batter Christin Stewart drives a double in the first inning on Opening Day at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Tigers went on to beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-4. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers the first pitch of the Tigers home opener to Royals batter Whit Merrifield in the top of the first inning.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers the first pitch of the Tigers home opener to Royals batter Whit Merrifield in the top of the first inning. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers the first pitch of the Tigers home opener to Royals batter Whit Merrifield in the top of the first inning at Comerica Park on Opening Day in Detroit.
Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers the first pitch of the Tigers home opener to Royals batter Whit Merrifield in the top of the first inning at Comerica Park on Opening Day in Detroit. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Tigers batter Nico Goodrum motors around second base in the first inning.
Tigers batter Nico Goodrum motors around second base in the first inning. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tigers Nick Castellanos smiles as he looks out from the dugout.
Tigers Nick Castellanos smiles as he looks out from the dugout. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mary Moret and her husband Charles Moret of Detroit celebrate the final out of a Tigers' Opening Day victory, 5-4 over the Kansas City Royals. It was the first Tigers Opening Day game they'd ever attended, "and we got a win!", Mary said. Joining them in celebration are (back row from left) Debbie Alexander of Flint, Vicki Vaughan of Davison, Mich. and Lisa Aubert of Lapeer.
Mary Moret and her husband Charles Moret of Detroit celebrate the final out of a Tigers' Opening Day victory, 5-4 over the Kansas City Royals. It was the first Tigers Opening Day game they'd ever attended, "and we got a win!", Mary said. Joining them in celebration are (back row from left) Debbie Alexander of Flint, Vicki Vaughan of Davison, Mich. and Lisa Aubert of Lapeer. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Detroit relief pitcher Spencer Turnbull warms up before the start of the game. Turnbull had ten strikeouts in the game.
Detroit relief pitcher Spencer Turnbull warms up before the start of the game. Turnbull had ten strikeouts in the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer catches a shallow fly ball in the third inning, while outfielder Niko Goodrum dives in vain.
Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer catches a shallow fly ball in the third inning, while outfielder Niko Goodrum dives in vain. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
While Niko Goodrum dives, Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer catches a pop fly off the bat of Royals' Ryan O'Hearn, not pictured, in the third inning.
While Niko Goodrum dives, Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer catches a pop fly off the bat of Royals' Ryan O'Hearn, not pictured, in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Niko Goodrum doubles in the third inning.
Tigers' Niko Goodrum doubles in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull kicks and deals. *
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull kicks and deals. * Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tim Shann of Flint stays warm during the chilly home opener.
Tim Shann of Flint stays warm during the chilly home opener. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit second baseman Josh Harrison throws out Kansas City center fielder Billy Hamilton at first base to end the fourth inning.
Detroit second baseman Josh Harrison throws out Kansas City center fielder Billy Hamilton at first base to end the fourth inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull finishes his pitch with a high leg kick.
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull finishes his pitch with a high leg kick. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire shakes hands with Royals manager Ned Yost before the game.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire shakes hands with Royals manager Ned Yost before the game. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers a pitch to Royals batter Whit Merrifield in the top of the first inning at Comerica Park on Opening Day in Detroit .
Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers a pitch to Royals batter Whit Merrifield in the top of the first inning at Comerica Park on Opening Day in Detroit . John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner makes contact.
Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner makes contact. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Tigers baserunner Josh Harrison slides home for a run in the first inning.
Tigers baserunner Josh Harrison slides home for a run in the first inning. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Tigers batter Miguel Cabrera makes contact.
Tigers batter Miguel Cabrera makes contact. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull pitches in the first inning.
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull pitches in the first inning. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull pitches in the first inning.
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull pitches in the first inning. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit right fielder Nicholas Castellanos breaks his bat while hitting in the fifth inning.
Detroit right fielder Nicholas Castellanos breaks his bat while hitting in the fifth inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit reliever Blaine Hardy throws a pitch in the seventh inning.
Detroit reliever Blaine Hardy throws a pitch in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right fielder Nicholas Castellanos scores a run off a sacrifice fly by teammate Christin Stewart in the seventh inning.
Detroit right fielder Nicholas Castellanos scores a run off a sacrifice fly by teammate Christin Stewart in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right fielder Dustin Peterson breaks his bat while hitting in the seventh inning.
Detroit right fielder Dustin Peterson breaks his bat while hitting in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Dustin Peterson lines out after breaking his bat in the seventh inning.
Dustin Peterson lines out after breaking his bat in the seventh inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers reliever Blaine Hardy pitches to Royals batter Adalberto Mondesi in the seventh inning. Hardy was credited with the victory as the Tigers took the lead in the bottom of the inning.
Tigers reliever Blaine Hardy pitches to Royals batter Adalberto Mondesi in the seventh inning. Hardy was credited with the victory as the Tigers took the lead in the bottom of the inning. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum is walked by Kansas City relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy in the seventh inning. The walk scored a run for Detroit.
Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum is walked by Kansas City relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy in the seventh inning. The walk scored a run for Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit second baseman Josh Harrison is safe at second base after Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield drops the ball during a steal in the seventh inning.
Detroit second baseman Josh Harrison is safe at second base after Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield drops the ball during a steal in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tigers' Christin Stewart watches his sacrifice fly, which scores Nicholas Castellanos in the seventh inning.
Tigers' Christin Stewart watches his sacrifice fly, which scores Nicholas Castellanos in the seventh inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers reliever Blaine Hardy works in the eighth inning.
Tigers reliever Blaine Hardy works in the eighth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Mascots race along the warning track in the fourth inning.
Mascots race along the warning track in the fourth inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kansas City right fielder Jorge Soler can't reach a hit by Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera which drove home a run in the first inning.
Kansas City right fielder Jorge Soler can't reach a hit by Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera which drove home a run in the first inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit starting pitcher Blaine Hardy throws a pitch in the seventh inning. Hardy received the win for the game.
Detroit starting pitcher Blaine Hardy throws a pitch in the seventh inning. Hardy received the win for the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kansas City relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer sits in the dugout after being pulled from the game in the seventh inning.
Kansas City relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer sits in the dugout after being pulled from the game in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos is congratulated after he scores on a sacrifice fly by Christin Stewart in the seventh inning.
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos is congratulated after he scores on a sacrifice fly by Christin Stewart in the seventh inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers fans (from left) Sam Thornton of Cincinnati, Greg Black of Toledo, Parker Woods of Fenton, Jacob Pehur of Sterling Heights and Crystal Perez of Kalamazoo react to a bases-loaded go-ahead walk by Nico Goodrum in the seventh inning. The run scored made it 4-3.
Tigers fans (from left) Sam Thornton of Cincinnati, Greg Black of Toledo, Parker Woods of Fenton, Jacob Pehur of Sterling Heights and Crystal Perez of Kalamazoo react to a bases-loaded go-ahead walk by Nico Goodrum in the seventh inning. The run scored made it 4-3. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Detroit relief pitcher Shane Greene throws in the ninth inning. Green received a save for the game.
Detroit relief pitcher Shane Greene throws in the ninth inning. Green received a save for the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tigers closer Shane Greene tries to warm his hands in the ninth inning.
Tigers closer Shane Greene tries to warm his hands in the ninth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit relief pitcher Shane Greene throws in the ninth inning. Greene closed the game for a save.
Detroit relief pitcher Shane Greene throws in the ninth inning. Greene closed the game for a save. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tigers second baseman Josh Harrison makes the throw to first for the final out of the game as the Tigers defeat the Royals, 5-4.
Tigers second baseman Josh Harrison makes the throw to first for the final out of the game as the Tigers defeat the Royals, 5-4. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire in the fifth inning.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers second baseman Josh Harrison is safe stealing second on a throwing error to Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, left, in the fifth inning.
Detroit Tigers second baseman Josh Harrison is safe stealing second on a throwing error to Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, left, in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers second baseman Josh Harrison (1) is safe stealing third base in the sixth inning.
Detroit Tigers second baseman Josh Harrison (1) is safe stealing third base in the sixth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Niko Goodrum takes ball four with bases loaded which scores the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to make it 4-3 Tigers.
Tigers' Niko Goodrum takes ball four with bases loaded which scores the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to make it 4-3 Tigers. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From left, Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann and pitching coach Rick Anderson talk with pitcher Spencer Turnbull in the fourth inning.
From left, Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann and pitching coach Rick Anderson talk with pitcher Spencer Turnbull in the fourth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario, left, and first baseman Miguel Cabrera celebrate after the 5-4 Tigers win.
Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario, left, and first baseman Miguel Cabrera celebrate after the 5-4 Tigers win. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire high fives third baseman Jeimer Candelario after the Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals in their home opener, 5-4.
Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire high fives third baseman Jeimer Candelario after the Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals in their home opener, 5-4. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Shortstop Jordy Mercer and second baseman Josh Harrison, both playing in their first home opener for the Tigers, react after the win.
Shortstop Jordy Mercer and second baseman Josh Harrison, both playing in their first home opener for the Tigers, react after the win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Christin Stewart, left, Miguel Cabrera and Grayson Greiner walk off the field after the win.
Tigers' Christin Stewart, left, Miguel Cabrera and Grayson Greiner walk off the field after the win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — What can you really make of a 5-3 start to a baseball season?

    Not a darn thing, really, not when you're scheduled to play 154 more of these suckers.

    That doesn't mean this young collection of Tigers isn't going to enjoy this, given the fan base was (and probably still is) bracing for 100 losses.

    "We had high expectations for ourselves," said Niko Goodrum, the center fielder in the Tigers' 5-4 win over the Royals on Thursday at Comerica Park. "That’s everyone else, and we don’t care about what they’re saying about us. We come out prepared and play hard and leave it out on the field."

    Added veteran second baseman Josh Harrison: "If anybody's shocked, it's going to be outside this clubhouse."

    The Tigers still aren't hitting. They more or less walked their way to victory Thursday.

    But they sure are pitching. Spencer Turnbull had 10 Ks, on the heels of Matt Boyd's 13 on Wednesday, making them the first set of Tigers starters to go back-to-back in the double-digit K department since August 2014 — when Rick Porcello and Anibal Sanchez (shockingly not Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer) did it.

    Tigers starters all have allowed three earned runs or fewer through the first eight games, the Tigers' longest streak to start a season since 1987. The eventual American League East champs got it to 10 games.

    And, while there are significant issues on defense, it's worth noting there have been plenty of highlight plays there, too. It's even fair to say defense probably has won the Tigers a game or two already this season.

    The fans who showed up on this chilly opener are plenty appreciative of the start, even if it turns out to be fool's gold, which it just might. Remember, the Tigers were 36-37 and 2.5 games out of first place in the middle of June 2018. They lost 98 games and will draft fifth in June.

    "They were having fun," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said of the bundled-up faithful. "I hope to make them enjoy this ballclub all summer long."

    Even if a bad spell, certainly and perhaps soon, is inevitable.

    "Hopefully," said Gardenhire, "we won't have one of them for some time."

    TV talk

    Fox Sports Detroit is planning 17 "players-only" broadcasts, which will feature Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris in the booth, and Dan Petry and Craig Monroe either from the studio or elsewhere in the ballpark. The first of those is scheduled for next week during the Indians series.

    It's unclear if Morris or Gibson will take on a pseudo play-by-play role, or if the four will just all chime in when comfortable, like the viewers are being treated to a casual conversation.

    Production meetings are scheduled soon to hammer out those details.

    The complete schedule for "players-only" broadcasts is due to be released Friday.

    As for Petry, 60, another member of the 1984 Tigers who is in his first year on the FSD team, he expects to do about 40 to 50 games this year. That's a good number that will make it worth his while, while also allow him to continue helping his son, Matt, coach the varsity baseball team at Orchard Lake St. Mary's.

    By the way, taking Petry's place on the Fox 2 Tigers pregame was Nate Robertson, a member of the 2006 American League champs.

    Around the horn

    The game-time temperature of 39 degrees was the same as last year's, and the seventh time in 20 years it's been in the 30s for the Comerica Park opener. The coldest was Game No. 1 at Comerica, in 2000, when it was 36 degrees. The warmest at Comerica was April 4, 2005, when it was 68.

    ... The Tigers did their traditional Opening Day pregame introductions, with coaches and players taking their place along the third-base line. The unofficial ovation meter goes like this: Miguel Cabrera, Nick Castellanos (distant second), Ron Gardenhire (third), coach Ramon Santiago (fourth) and everyone else (tied for fifth).

    ... Shane Greene didn't get his fifth save of last season until May 1. He's pitched in three straight games, and will be one Tiger who benefits most from Friday's off-day, the first of the season for the Tigers after opening with eight games in eight days. "He wants the ball," Gardenhire said.

    ... Christin Stewart doubled in the first inning, his second hit of the season, and first since that extra-inning homer in Game 1 in Toronto. That snapped an 0-for-18 skid.

    ... Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield had a triple and a single, extending his hitting streak to 26 games, dating to last season. It's the longest hitting streak in Royals history.

    ... The Royals hadn't made an error until catcher Martin Maldonado threw a ball into center field in the fifth inning, allowing Harrison, the base-stealer, to scamper over to third.

    ... The Tigers and Royals resume their series at 1:10 Saturday, with Detroit's Matt Moore against Kansas City's Jorge Lopez. Tigers players were to be given Friday completely off.

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

