2019 home opener: Tigers 5, Royals 4
Tigers batter Christin Stewart drives a double in the first inning on Opening Day at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Tigers went on to beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-4.
Tigers batter Christin Stewart drives a double in the first inning on Opening Day at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Tigers went on to beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-4. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers the first pitch of the Tigers home opener to Royals batter Whit Merrifield in the top of the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers the first pitch of the Tigers home opener to Royals batter Whit Merrifield in the top of the first inning at Comerica Park on Opening Day in Detroit.
Tigers batter Nico Goodrum motors around second base in the first inning.
Tigers Nick Castellanos smiles as he looks out from the dugout.
Mary Moret and her husband Charles Moret of Detroit celebrate the final out of a Tigers' Opening Day victory, 5-4 over the Kansas City Royals. It was the first Tigers Opening Day game they'd ever attended, "and we got a win!", Mary said. Joining them in celebration are (back row from left) Debbie Alexander of Flint, Vicki Vaughan of Davison, Mich. and Lisa Aubert of Lapeer.
Detroit relief pitcher Spencer Turnbull warms up before the start of the game. Turnbull had ten strikeouts in the game.
Detroit relief pitcher Spencer Turnbull warms up before the start of the game. Turnbull had ten strikeouts in the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer catches a shallow fly ball in the third inning, while outfielder Niko Goodrum dives in vain.
While Niko Goodrum dives, Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer catches a pop fly off the bat of Royals' Ryan O'Hearn, not pictured, in the third inning.
While Niko Goodrum dives, Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer catches a pop fly off the bat of Royals' Ryan O'Hearn, not pictured, in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Niko Goodrum doubles in the third inning.
Tigers' Niko Goodrum doubles in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull kicks and deals. *
Tim Shann of Flint stays warm during the chilly home opener.
Tim Shann of Flint stays warm during the chilly home opener. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit second baseman Josh Harrison throws out Kansas City center fielder Billy Hamilton at first base to end the fourth inning.
Detroit second baseman Josh Harrison throws out Kansas City center fielder Billy Hamilton at first base to end the fourth inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull finishes his pitch with a high leg kick.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire shakes hands with Royals manager Ned Yost before the game.
Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers a pitch to Royals batter Whit Merrifield in the top of the first inning at Comerica Park on Opening Day in Detroit .
Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner makes contact.
Tigers baserunner Josh Harrison slides home for a run in the first inning.
Tigers batter Miguel Cabrera makes contact.
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull pitches in the first inning.
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull pitches in the first inning.
Detroit right fielder Nicholas Castellanos breaks his bat while hitting in the fifth inning.
Detroit right fielder Nicholas Castellanos breaks his bat while hitting in the fifth inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit reliever Blaine Hardy throws a pitch in the seventh inning.
Detroit reliever Blaine Hardy throws a pitch in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right fielder Nicholas Castellanos scores a run off a sacrifice fly by teammate Christin Stewart in the seventh inning.
Detroit right fielder Nicholas Castellanos scores a run off a sacrifice fly by teammate Christin Stewart in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right fielder Dustin Peterson breaks his bat while hitting in the seventh inning.
Detroit right fielder Dustin Peterson breaks his bat while hitting in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dustin Peterson lines out after breaking his bat in the seventh inning.
Dustin Peterson lines out after breaking his bat in the seventh inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers reliever Blaine Hardy pitches to Royals batter Adalberto Mondesi in the seventh inning. Hardy was credited with the victory as the Tigers took the lead in the bottom of the inning.
Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum is walked by Kansas City relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy in the seventh inning. The walk scored a run for Detroit.
Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum is walked by Kansas City relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy in the seventh inning. The walk scored a run for Detroit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit second baseman Josh Harrison is safe at second base after Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield drops the ball during a steal in the seventh inning.
Detroit second baseman Josh Harrison is safe at second base after Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield drops the ball during a steal in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Christin Stewart watches his sacrifice fly, which scores Nicholas Castellanos in the seventh inning.
Tigers' Christin Stewart watches his sacrifice fly, which scores Nicholas Castellanos in the seventh inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers reliever Blaine Hardy works in the eighth inning.
Tigers reliever Blaine Hardy works in the eighth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mascots race along the warning track in the fourth inning.
Mascots race along the warning track in the fourth inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kansas City right fielder Jorge Soler can't reach a hit by Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera which drove home a run in the first inning.
Kansas City right fielder Jorge Soler can't reach a hit by Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera which drove home a run in the first inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit starting pitcher Blaine Hardy throws a pitch in the seventh inning. Hardy received the win for the game.
Detroit starting pitcher Blaine Hardy throws a pitch in the seventh inning. Hardy received the win for the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kansas City relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer sits in the dugout after being pulled from the game in the seventh inning.
Kansas City relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer sits in the dugout after being pulled from the game in the seventh inning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit relief pitcher Shane Greene throws in the ninth inning. Green received a save for the game.
Detroit relief pitcher Shane Greene throws in the ninth inning. Green received a save for the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos is congratulated after he scores on a sacrifice fly by Christin Stewart in the seventh inning.
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos is congratulated after he scores on a sacrifice fly by Christin Stewart in the seventh inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers closer Shane Greene tries to warm his hands in the ninth inning.
Tigers closer Shane Greene tries to warm his hands in the ninth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit relief pitcher Shane Greene throws in the ninth inning. Greene closed the game for a save.
Detroit relief pitcher Shane Greene throws in the ninth inning. Greene closed the game for a save. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers fans (from left) Sam Thornton of Cincinnati, Greg Black of Toledo, Parker Woods of Fenton, Jacob Pehur of Sterling Heights and Crystal Perez of Kalamazoo react to a bases-loaded go-ahead walk by Nico Goodrum in the seventh inning. The run scored made it 4-3.
Tigers second baseman Josh Harrison makes the throw to first for the final out of the game as the Tigers defeat the Royals, 5-4.
Tigers second baseman Josh Harrison makes the throw to first for the final out of the game as the Tigers defeat the Royals, 5-4. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario, left, and first baseman Miguel Cabrera celebrate after the 5-4 Tigers win.
Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario, left, and first baseman Miguel Cabrera celebrate after the 5-4 Tigers win. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire high fives third baseman Jeimer Candelario after the Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals in their home opener, 5-4.
Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire high fives third baseman Jeimer Candelario after the Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals in their home opener, 5-4. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Shortstop Jordy Mercer and second baseman Josh Harrison, both playing in their first home opener for the Tigers, react after the win.
Shortstop Jordy Mercer and second baseman Josh Harrison, both playing in their first home opener for the Tigers, react after the win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Christin Stewart, left, Miguel Cabrera and Grayson Greiner walk off the field after the win.
Tigers' Christin Stewart, left, Miguel Cabrera and Grayson Greiner walk off the field after the win. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — Guillermo “Willie” Hernandez swore he was dead over a decade ago.

    Heart problems in his native Puerto Rico forced him to a Boston hospital in 2007 for a procedure to have a pacemaker installed.

    Twelve years later, there he was on Thursday, back on a pitcher’s mound in Detroit, in a celebration of his legendary Tigers career.

    The 64-year-old blew on his hand, licked his fingers and toed the rubber at Comerica Park to throw the ceremonial pitch to open baseball season in Detroit against the Kansas City Royals.

    The pitch, caught by Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, bounced a bit before home plate. 

    All and all, a great outcome for a man of faith.

    “I passed away putting a pacemaker into my heart and I wake up later on,” Hernandez told assembled media after his pitch. “Because God’s got my heart, so nobody is going to bother my heart. No one is going to touch my heart.”

    Hernandez said he later had visions of seeing Jesus give him his own heart while he was ill. Doctors said he’d have to rest for a year before leaving Boston. He said Thursday he was on his way in nine months.

    Tigers fans might argue that 35 years ago, he had another miraculous span of several months, winning a Most Valuable Player award, Cy Young and World Series championship in 1984. He is one of 10 pitchers to win MVP, joined by Denny McLain (1968) and Justin Verlander (2011) on that list.

    Hernandez came over in a 1984 spring training trade from Philadelphia with first baseman Dave Bergman for outfielder Glenn Wilson and utility player John Wockenfuss. Hernandez helped the Phillies to the 1983 World Series.

    “He came over so late in spring training that nobody really knew him,” teammate Dan Petry said. “He got kind of used to the team and what we were all about, then obviously Cy Young and MVP, so the rest is history.”

    Hernandez, who lives in Florida, was a three-time All-Star.

    Early in 1984, Hernandez alternated closing duties with Aurelio Lopez, but eventually Hernandez took the job full-time after a Lopez injury.

    The results spoke for themselves, but manager Sparky Anderson still allowed himself to do a little talking.

    “Sparky Anderson told the media, ‘I am the smartest and I am the best manager in baseball history,’” Hernandez recalled of the late manager. “They ask, ‘Why you say that?’

    “He said, ‘Because I’ve got Willie Hernandez in the bullpen.’ That was him that said that. Not me, I never give me that kind of credit.”

    Hernandez went to three All-Star Games and retired after the 1989 season. He was in Lakeland during the winter, stopping by the Tigers fantasy camp.

    The 1984 pitching staff had their fingerprints all over Thursday’s opener as Petry made his debut as an analyst for FOX Sports Detroit, and Hall of Famer Jack Morris was in the booth for a more regular shift as color analyst, alongside new Tigers television voice Matt Shepard.

    Morris and Petry were the anchors of the starting staff, but Hernandez usually sent everyone home.

    Hernandez finished the season 9-3 with a 1.92 ERA with 32 saves in 80 appearances.

    But the most impressive stat maybe have been his 140 ⅓ innings pitched, a workhorse in tense situations, often throwing multi-inning saves.

    “That group was a little bit ahead of its time, I would say,” Petry said. “We had Aurelio Lopez, who was fantastic and a really, really good set-up guy and then Willie.

    “So yes, we went deep into games, but we also had a wonderful bullpen when we didn’t, and we were only going five or six.”

    It was a Hernandez signature two-inning save that closed Game 5 of the World Series, getting Tony Gwynn out on a short fly ball to Larry Herndon in left for the clincher, setting off pandemonium at Tiger Stadium.

    “It was a great honor for me to be here today,” Hernandez said Thursday. “When we’re talking about Hall of Famers, who cares? If you put me in, I’ll be honored. But I don’t want to forget the glory of God, because he offered it to me.”

    Tigers fans knew him as Willie early, though he preferred Guillermo later.

    Asked Thursday which it is now, Hernandez referred once again to larger matters.

    “That’s overrated. I mean, I don’t care,” he said. “I don’t care because if you can call me a son of God, it’s better.”

    Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE