Tigers' Jeimer Candelario, left, and Christin Stewart celebrate Stewart's grand slam in the seventh inning. The Tigers won 7-4 Saturday, extending their win streak to four games. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Royals won the home run derby portion of the program Saturday, but the Tigers’ lone blast provided the margin of victory.

Down 4-2 in the seventh inning, the Tigers scored five times, the last four on a grand slam home run by Christin Stewart, to beat the Royals 7-4. It was the fourth straight win for the Tigers.

The down side of the win, though, the Tigers may have lost starting pitcher Matt Moore for a spell.

Moore worked three innings and allowed just one hit Saturday, running his scoreless innings streak to 10. But who knows when his next inning will be?

After dispatching the first eight Royals hitters Saturday, he made a sliding play to field a bunt by No. 9 hitter Billy Hamilton. He bobbled the ball and then threw wildly from his knees past first base.

He threw one more pitch, getting Whit Merrifield to ground out and end the third innings. But his day was over.

The Tigers announced Moore had a right knee sprain.

Lefty Daniel Norris took over and pitched three solid innings. He gave up a home run to his own personal nemesis Merrifield (it was the third homer he’s allowed to him), but still took a 2-1 lead into the seventh.

He didn’t get another out.

Jorge Soler hit his first pitch in the seventh inning 401 feet over the bullpen in left field. Frank Schwindel followed with his first big-league hit. Norris was lifted for right-hander Victor Alcantara.

Alcantara struck out Chris Owings, but Hunter Dozier, who had flown out twice to the warning track in center field, blasted a fastball 434 feet deep into the left field seats.

That quickly, the Tigers went from 2-1 up to 4-2 down.

The Tigers didn’t stay down long. They cut the deficit to one run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Nick Castellanos — who had three hits on the day and has reached safely in every game this season.

They nearly ran themselves out of the inning, though. With runners on first and second and no outs, Miguel Cabrera followed with his third hit of the day — a hard-hit ball to left field.

With six-time Gold Glover Alex Gordon playing left field, third base coach Dave Clark waved Josh Harrison around third. Gordon made a strong throw to the plate and nailed the sliding Harrison.

But with two outs, reliever Wily Peralta walked Jeimer Candelario to load the bases and Stewart unloaded them, banging an off-speed pitch off the foul pole in right field. It was his second homer of the season and both were game-winners.

Joe Jimenez, scoreless eighth inning, and Shane Greene put the Royals down in order in the ninth for his sixth save.

The Tigers were gifted a run in the second inning and they stole one in the fifth.

Royals starter Jorge Lopez walked two batters to load the bases with two outs in the second. Then first baseman Frank Schwindel booted a squibbing ground ball by Jordy Mercer, allowing Niko Goodrum to score.

Leading off the fifth, Castellanos hit looping drive into left-center field, a seemingly routine single. Except the Royals outfielders were slow getting to the ball and Castellanos never stopped running —upgrading the hit to a double.

He then scored on Cabrera’s second single of the game.

