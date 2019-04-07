LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — It was a classic Shane Greene response.

Told he was the first Tigers pitcher, and only the third in major league history, to collect six saves in the first nine games of the season, he said, “Does it sound cool, yeah, but I can’t control the score when I pitch. I’m just trying to do my job.”

He wasn't immediately available after the Tigers' 3-1 win Sunday, which is too bad, because he became the first pitcher in major-league history to earn seven saves in the first 10 games of a season.

"He's always had unbelievable stuff," catcher John HIcks said. "This is what, his third year in the bullpen? And he keeps getting better. His fastball has more depth to it, more sink to it than it has in years past and he's gotten more confident with that pitch."

Of his 13 pitches Sunday, he threw six sinkers, got two called strikes, including a called third strike on Alex Gordon to start the inning. He threw four cutters and got one swing and miss. And he struck out Jorge Soler with one of his three sliders. 

"In years prior, if he got into a jam, it was just, 'I'm going to spin the ball. I'm going to throw cutters and I'm going to throw sliders,'" Hicks said. "This year, he's committed to throwing that fastball and sinking it.

"It's hard and it's moving that much, guys can't put the barrel on it."

Greene has given up just two hits in his seven innings of work, with no walks. And he’s averaged just over 12 pitches per outing. It’s about as efficient as it can be done. Which is why he’s been able to post seven times in 11 days with no visible physical stress.

“I feel good,” he said before the game. “Obviously it’s still early in the season, so it’s easy to feel good now. But I pride myself on being ready to pitch every single day, no matter what.”

With an off-day Monday, Gardenhire said Greene would be available again Sunday. But before long, he will use Joe Jimenezand have to spell Greene.

“He’s not going to be able to keep going at this pace, there’s no way,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Jimenez is going to get the ball in some of these situations, and with VerHagen back, we can back those guys up and just tell Shane, ‘You’re putting handcuffs on, you’re not pitching.’”

Gardenhire isn't trying to be a buzz-kill here, but using his closer in seven of 10 games in the first week of the season isn't a recipe for long-term success. 

"Pretty cool," Gardenhire said of Greene's piece of history. "But I hope it doesn't continue, to tell you the truth. I'd actually like to score more runs and not have save situations."

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky

Tigers 3, Royals 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos (9), shortstop Niko Goodrum (28), shortstop Jordy Mercer (7), first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24), third baseman Gordon Beckham (29), second baseman Josh Harrison (1), third baseman Jeimer Candelario (46) stand during the national anthem before during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Detroit.
Detroit Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos (9), shortstop Niko Goodrum (28), shortstop Jordy Mercer (7), first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24), third baseman Gordon Beckham (29), second baseman Josh Harrison (1), third baseman Jeimer Candelario (46) stand during the national anthem before during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Royals baserunner Whit Merrifield, right, safely beats the throw to Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer for a double during the first inning.
Royals baserunner Whit Merrifield, right, safely beats the throw to Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer for a double during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tigers starting pitcher Tyson Ross tips his cap to teammate Jordy Mercer after catching the ball hit by the Royals' Jorge Soler during the first inning.
Tigers starting pitcher Tyson Ross tips his cap to teammate Jordy Mercer after catching the ball hit by the Royals' Jorge Soler during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws during the first inning.
Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tigers starting pitcher Tyson Ross throws during the third inning.
Tigers starting pitcher Tyson Ross throws during the third inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
The Royals' Cam Gallagher connects during the fifth inning.
The Royals' Cam Gallagher connects during the fifth inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Royals' Cam Gallagher is tagged out by Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer on an attempted double during the fifth inning.
The Royals' Cam Gallagher is tagged out by Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer on an attempted double during the fifth inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer throws to first during the fifth inning.
Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer throws to first during the fifth inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Royals' Alex Gordon bats during the sixth inning.
The Royals' Alex Gordon bats during the sixth inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos bats during the sixth inning.
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos bats during the sixth inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera bats during the sixth inning.
The Tigers' Miguel Cabrera bats during the sixth inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Tigers' Niko Goodrum bats during the sixth inning.
The Tigers' Niko Goodrum bats during the sixth inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario bats during the sixth inning.
Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario bats during the sixth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Baseball fans react to a foul ball during the sixth inning.
Baseball fans react to a foul ball during the sixth inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
The Tigers' Christin Stewart watches his RBI-single during the sixth inning.
The Tigers' Christin Stewart watches his RBI-single during the sixth inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred, right, consoles pitcher Brad Keller during the sixth inning.
Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred, right, consoles pitcher Brad Keller during the sixth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez throws during the eighth inning.
Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez throws during the eighth inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tigers catcher John Hicks talks with relief pitcher Joe Jimenez during the eighth inning.
Tigers catcher John Hicks talks with relief pitcher Joe Jimenez during the eighth inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez reacts after his last out during the eighth inning.
Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez reacts after his last out during the eighth inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tigers relief pitcher Shane Greene reacts after the last out to close out the ninth inning.
Tigers relief pitcher Shane Greene reacts after the last out to close out the ninth inning. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tigers catcher John Hicks and relief pitcher Shane Greene chest bump after the Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals, 3-1.
Tigers catcher John Hicks and relief pitcher Shane Greene chest bump after the Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals, 3-1. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE