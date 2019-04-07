Kansas City Royals baserunner Cam Gallagher is tagged out by Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer trying to stretch a base hit into a double during the fifth inning Sunday in Detroit. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — If manager Ron Gardenhire said it once, he’s said it a thousand times already this season.

“If we throw the ball over and catch the ball, we’ll be OK.”

The Tigers did both Sunday.

Starter Tyson Ross threw plenty of strikes. He allowed a run and five hits through seven innings, Christin Stewart knocked in a pair of runs and the Tigers won their fifth straight and swept the Royals, 3-1.

Stewart, whose grand slam provided the margin of victory Saturday, tripled home a run and scored another in the second inning. Then, with Nick Castellanos (double) on third and two outs in the sixth, he battled out of an 0-2 hole to deliver an RBI single.

BOX SCORE: TIgers 3, Royals 1

But give the first star to the Tigers defense for this win.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer ended the first inning by making a diving grab of a line drive hit with an exit velocity of 104.7 mph off the bat of Jorge Soler. He stole a hit from Alex Gordon in the sixth inning, too.

In the third inning, third baseman Jeimer Candelario took a hit away from Cam Gallagher with a slick backhanded play behind the bag at third. In the fifth inning, center fielder Niko Goodrum threw Gallagher out at second base.

Gallagher hit a ball into the right-center field gap. Goodrum chased it down, spun and threw a bullet to second base.

Also in the fifth, catcher John Hicks threw out speedy Billy Hamilton trying to steal second. It must have been a 2012 flashback for both. They opposed each other in the California League (High-A) that year. In a season where Hamilton, Delino DeShields and others swiped more than 100 bases, Hicks threw out 54 percent of those who ran on him.

Ross more than held up his end of the bargain, too. He only allowed one extra-base hit, that was to the first batter he faced. Whit Merrifield slapped an 0-2 fastball that was six inches off the plate into right field for a double.

He scored after two groundouts.

After that, he allowed four singles, two in the third and two in the fifth. He got out of the third by striking out Adalberto Mondesi with a runner at third and one out, then getting Gordon to line out to left.

He finished his day striking out five of the last six batters he faced. He had eight strikeouts total, with 13 swings and misses.

Through two full turns through the rotation now, the Tigers starting pitchers have an ERA of 2.02 in 58 innings. They have allowed three earned runs or less in every start this season.

Joe Jimenez pitched a scoreless eighth inning, but give a huge assist to Hicks and his rifle arm. Hamilton, who was 3 for 3, singled and went to third on the third hit of the day by Merrifield.

With one out, Merrifield tried to steal second, and had a big jump. But Hicks threw a strike right at the bag and Mercer made a quick, sweeping tag.

Shane Greene, working his fifth game in six days, struck out Gordon and Soler. Then, after a walk, fittingly, the game ended with a diving catch in center by Goodrum.

Greene has saved all seven of the Tigers victories.

