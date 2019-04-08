Buy Photo Tigers prospects, clockwise from top, Matt Manning, Casey Mize, Alex Faedo and Franklin Perez. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Welcome to your one-stop-shopping center for all the latest results from the Detroit Tigers' minor leagues.

The News provides daily updates on the Toledo Mud Hens, Erie SeaWolves, Lakeland Flying Tigers and West Michigan Whitecaps, among others, as well as relevant news and notes.

Also, be sure to check out Matt Schoch's weekly minor-league reports.

This week:

Beau Burrows among Tigers pitching prospects off to big starts

Sunday, April 7

Triple-A Toledo

Toledo — Brian O’Grady homered and had three hits as the Louisville Bats beat the Toledo Mud Hens 8-4 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bats and a three-game winning streak for the Mud Hens (BOX SCORE).

Up 1-0 in the third, Louisville added to its lead when Christian Colon hit an RBI single, bringing home Chris Okey.

Toledo answered in the bottom of the frame when Daz Cameron hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dawel Lugo to get within one.

Louisville right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Tyler Alexander (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Lugo doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Mud Hens.

Double-A Erie

Erie, Pa. — Sergio Alcantara had four hits, while Derek Hill and Jose Azocar recorded three apiece as the Erie SeaWolves defeated the Trenton Thunder 16-5 on Sunday (BOX SCORE).

Alcantara doubled and singled three times, scoring five runs. Hill homered, doubled and singled, driving in five runs and scoring three.

Trailing 2-1, the SeaWolves took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning. Daniel Pinero hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alcantara en route to the two-run lead.

Erie later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run eighth, when Hill hit a bases-clearing double to help put the game away.

Erie starter Spenser Watkins (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Albert Abreu (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over four innings.

For the Thunder, Wendell Rijo hit two solo homers. Ben Ruta reached base four times.

Single-A Lakeland

Tampa, Fla. — Isiah Gilliam hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Tampa Tarpons beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 3-2 on Sunday (BOX SCORE).

The Flying Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh when Dylan Rosa hit an RBI single, bringing home Zac Shepherd.

Gilliam homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Braden Bristo (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Will Vest (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Single-A West Michigan

Comstock Park, Mich. — John Valente hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 7-3 win over the South Bend Cubs on Sunday (BOX SCORE).

The single by Valente started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Whitecaps a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Christopher Proctor hit a sacrifice fly and Ulrich Bojarski hit an RBI double.

Yaya Chentouf (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Peyton Remy (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Cubs, Levi Jordan doubled and singled.