Indians 8, Tigers 2
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann tips his hat after being relieved during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, AP
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez heads home after a solo home run during the fifth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Josh Harrison safely reaches third base after a throwing error by Cleveland Indians shortstop Eric Stamets during the first inning . Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Josh Harrison is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Cleveland Indians' Leonys Martin rounds third base after his solo home run during the first inning. Martin played for the Tigers last year. Carlos Osorio, AP
Cleveland Indians' Brad Miller approaches home plate after his two-run home run during the second inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Cleveland Indians' Jake Bauers is greeted in the dug out after his solo home run during the sixth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Cleveland Indians' Eric Stamets beats the throw to safely slide home during the seventh inning. Stamets had a single to center field but advanced and scored on an error by Tigers center fielder Mikie Mahtook. Carlos Osorio, AP
Cleveland Indians' Eric Stamets is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the seventh inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
    Detroit –— The Cleveland Indians came into Comerica Park Tuesday with a robust team batting average of .182. They had hit just four home runs.

    But they doubled that home run total in six innings against the Tigers, swatting four off them and stopping the Tigers’ five-game winning streak with an 8-2 win.

    Jordan Zimmermann had only allowed one run in his first two starts of the season. Only one of the 38 balls that were put in play against him were hard-hit. Against his slider, opponents were 2 for 24. Then Tuesday happened.

    His second pitch of the game was clouted into the right field seats by former Tiger Leonys Martin. In the second inning, light-hitting second baseman Bill Miller, who hadn’t homered in his last 69 plate appearances, hit spinning slider deeper into the right field seats — a two-run home run.

    BOX SCORE: Indians 8, Tigers 2

    In the fifth, another slider got knocked into the seats, this one was a wind-aided fly ball to left field by Roberto Perez.

    Jake Bauers hit the Indians’ fourth homer of the day, another to right field, off Blaine Hardy in the sixth.

    Hardy, a lefty-hander, has allowed two home runs this season, both to left-handed hitters — Alex Gordon and Bauers. He allowed three homers to the 90 left-handed hitters he faced last year. He's allowed two to the four lefties he's faced this season. 

    The Tigers had also been playing sterling defense through the five-game win streak. Not so much on Tuesday. Two of the Indians runs were unearned. A throwing error by catcher Grayson Greiner set up a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

    In the seventh inning, with rookie Reed Garrett pitching, center fielder Mikie Mahtook, hitless in 23 at-bats this season, made a three-base error on a single by shortstop Eric Stamets. The ball went under his glove and rolled to the wall.

    Miller scored from second and Stamets had a little-league home run.

    This, after 10 close-fought, well-played baseball games, was a mostly irredeemable effort by the Tigers.

    They had opportunities early against Indians starter Corey Kluber, but were just 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position. They left runners at third base in the first, third and fifth innings. 

    The Tigers on the season are 10 for 76 with runners in scoring position.

    The one bright spot, Miguel Cabrera, who had been hitting the ball hard without much positive results, had a pair of hits including a double to the wall in left-center – hit first extra-base hit of the season.  

    Another positive, right-hander Drew VerHagen, who started the season on the injured list (forearm strain), pitched a clean ninth inning in his 2019 debut. 

    Twitter@cmccosky

