After two great starts, Jordan Zimmermann allowed three home runs in 4 1/3 innings in the 8-2 loss on Tuesday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit –— The Cleveland Indians came into Comerica Park Tuesday with a robust team batting average of .182. They had hit just four home runs.

But they doubled that home run total in six innings against the Tigers, swatting four off them and stopping the Tigers’ five-game winning streak with an 8-2 win.

Jordan Zimmermann had only allowed one run in his first two starts of the season. Only one of the 38 balls that were put in play against him were hard-hit. Against his slider, opponents were 2 for 24. Then Tuesday happened.

His second pitch of the game was clouted into the right field seats by former Tiger Leonys Martin. In the second inning, light-hitting second baseman Bill Miller, who hadn’t homered in his last 69 plate appearances, hit spinning slider deeper into the right field seats — a two-run home run.

BOX SCORE: Indians 8, Tigers 2

In the fifth, another slider got knocked into the seats, this one was a wind-aided fly ball to left field by Roberto Perez.

Jake Bauers hit the Indians’ fourth homer of the day, another to right field, off Blaine Hardy in the sixth.

Hardy, a lefty-hander, has allowed two home runs this season, both to left-handed hitters — Alex Gordon and Bauers. He allowed three homers to the 90 left-handed hitters he faced last year. He's allowed two to the four lefties he's faced this season.

The Tigers had also been playing sterling defense through the five-game win streak. Not so much on Tuesday. Two of the Indians runs were unearned. A throwing error by catcher Grayson Greiner set up a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

In the seventh inning, with rookie Reed Garrett pitching, center fielder Mikie Mahtook, hitless in 23 at-bats this season, made a three-base error on a single by shortstop Eric Stamets. The ball went under his glove and rolled to the wall.

Miller scored from second and Stamets had a little-league home run.

This, after 10 close-fought, well-played baseball games, was a mostly irredeemable effort by the Tigers.

They had opportunities early against Indians starter Corey Kluber, but were just 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position. They left runners at third base in the first, third and fifth innings.

The Tigers on the season are 10 for 76 with runners in scoring position.

The one bright spot, Miguel Cabrera, who had been hitting the ball hard without much positive results, had a pair of hits including a double to the wall in left-center – hit first extra-base hit of the season.

Another positive, right-hander Drew VerHagen, who started the season on the injured list (forearm strain), pitched a clean ninth inning in his 2019 debut.

