The Tigers' John Hicks is congratulated after his solo home run in the sixth inning Wednesday against the Indians. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — Only two Tigers had hit home runs before Wednesday. And the pitcher they were facing, Indians’ right-hander Trevor Bauer, hadn’t allowed a home run and just one hit in two starts this season.

You already know how this went:

Niko Goodrum and John Hicks both homered, and the Tigers banged out 10 hits off Bauer in 5.2 innings, evening the series with the Indians with a 4-1 win.

This was the 1,140th win of Tiger manager Ron Gardenhire’s career. Significant because it ties him for 50th place in major-league history with his mentor, former Twins manager Tom Kelly.

Bauer came in with the accolades, but it was the Tigers starting pitcher that stole the show. Lefty Matthew Boyd spun another gem, allowing a run and four hits over six innings on a chilly day (42 degrees at first pitch).

Boyd was touched for four runs in the fourth inning of his first start of the season at Toronto. In the 16 other innings that he’s pitched this season, he’s given up just two runs.

The one run he allowed Wednesday came in the sixth, and it might have been the most regrettable pitch he’s made all season. With two on and two out, Boyd left an 0-2 slider up and over the plate to Hanley Ramirez, who lined it into the gap in left-center for an RBI double.

That cut the Tigers lead to 2-1, and the Indians still had runners on second and third with lefty Jake Bauers coming to the plate. With the count 2-2, Boyd and catcher Hicks couldn’t agree on a pitch. Boyd shook him off a couple of times, forcing Bauers to step out.

Finally, Boyd got the pitch he wanted — a four-seam fastball — and the result was a swing-and-miss strikeout. It was his third strikeout of the inning and sixth of the game.

He left the game with a major-league best 29 strikeouts in 17.1 innings this season.

Bauer, who pitched seven no-hit innings against the Blue Jays in his first start, had allowed just one run and one hit in 14 innings. And the Tigers doubled his yield in the first inning.

After a two-out single by Miguel Cabrera, Goodrum drove a 95-mph fastball on a line over the right-field wall — his first home run of the year and the Tigers’ fourth.

They knocked Bauer out of the game in the sixth. Hicks led off the inning by lining a 1-2 change-up into the Tigers’ bullpen in left field.

With one out, Gordon Beckham doubled off the third-base line and scored on a two-out single by Josh Harrison.

The Tigers bullpen kept the Indians off the scoreboard the rest of the way — with a big assist from second baseman Harrison.

Left-hander Daniel Stumpf was summoned with one out and a runner at second base in the seventh and he dispatched two left-handed hitters — Brad Miller and Leonys Martin — to end the inning.

Joe Jimenez got the first two batters in the eighth, but then walked three straight hitters to load the bases. Gardenhire brought in right-hander Buck Farmer to face right-handed hitting Roberto Perez.

Indians manager Terry Francona countered with left-handed pinch-hitter Greg Allen. Allen hit a ball up the middle. Harrison ranged to his right and back-handed a tricky hop. The ball nearly ran up his arm, but he collected it and shuffled it to second for the force.

Shane Greene earned his major-league leading eighth save, setting the Indians down in the ninth.

