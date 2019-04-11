The Tigers designated outfielder Mikie Mahtook for assignment Thursday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — JaCoby Jones is back with the Tigers.

With Jones activated off the injured list Thursday, the Tigers designated outfielder Mikie Mahtook for assignment.

Mahtook, who began the season hitless in 23 at-bats, will be exposed to waivers. If Mahtook clears, he will be re-assigned to Toledo or given his outright release.

“(Mahtook) knew it when he sat down. He said ‘I get it, I’m not playing well,’” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “And after a good spring, a real good spring. He was scuffling at the plate, hitting a lot of balls into the air, which in this ballpark, is real tough.

“Defensively, in center field, he’s a corner guy more so than anything, so we put him in a spot, but he could play it out there and he did OK. A couple of boo-boos, but he did OK.

“It’s just one of those situations where the other guys, we’re comfortable with right now and he’s the one that was struggling the most. It’s unfortunate.”

The Tigers opted to keep outfielder Dustin Peterson, who is 4-for-16, and can play a few different positions, on the roster.

Jones sprained his left shoulder late in spring training. He was expecting to join Toledo in a road series in Norfolk this weekend, but Jones got the phone call from general manager Al Avila on his way to the airport.

“This morning at 8 (a.m.),” Jones said. “I was headed to the airport and Al called me and said ‘you’re comin' back here.’

“All right, cool. I wasn’t expecting it. I thought I’d be playing a few more games (at Toledo), but here I am.”

Jones said he’s healthy and ready to contribute to the Tigers’ hot start.

“Sitting on the couch and watching the guys win all these games, go on a hot streak and playing well, I wanted to be back so bad,” Jones said. “Obviously I couldn’t, but I wanted to be back, and it’s good to be back and contribute and help out.”

Jones and Mahtook both played collegiately at LSU, and seeing Mahtook leave was difficult.

“It’s tough, he’s a good friend of mine,” Jones said. “But that’s the business we’re in. It’s the way baseball works. It’s tough, but I wish him all the best.”

Gardenhire had Jones in the lineup Thursday to face the Indians in the series finale, playing center field and batting ninth.

Jones will be the Tigers’ every day center fielder, Gardenhire said.

Right fielder Nick Castellanos was not in Thursday's lineup, scratched late because of a right toe injury.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan