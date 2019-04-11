The Tigers' John Hicks strikes out in the second inning Thursday against the Indians at Comerica Park. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — On another brisk day at Comerica Park, the Tigers’ offense hardly showed any signs of heating up.

The Tigers were held to three hits Thursday and lost the deciding game in the three-game series to Cleveland, 4-0.

The Tigers didn’t have a hit until Niko Goodrum singled with two out in the fourth inning, then had their lone threat in the fifth when Grayson Greiner and Jordy Mercer singled with one out.

But JaCoby Jones, making his season debut, popped to the catcher and Josh Harrison grounded out to end the inning.

The Tigers (8-5) have scored 33 runs in 13 games, the fewest in the major leagues. They're also last in home runs (five) and RBIs (30), and only two teams have fewer hits (78). Thursday was the third time this season the Tigers have been shutout.

Clearly, the offense has been lacking.

Pitcher Spencer Turnbull (0-2) lasted four innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs, while walking one and striking out four.

Turnbull struck out the first two hitters in the game, then allowed a single to Jake Bauers, who stole second base, and scored on a Carlos Santana single.

Former Tiger Leonys Martin had three hits, including a home run in the third inning, an RBI single in the fourth, and doubled and scored on Santana’s third hit and second RBI in the seventh.

Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (1-0) went seven innings, allowing three hits, while walking one and striking out six.

The Tigers are headed from chilly Detroit to downright wintry Minneapolis, where they were scheduled to play a three-game series beginning Saturday.

The Tigers' game in Minneapolis Friday already has been cancelled due to "inclement weather conditions." A winter storm warning is in effect until 1 p.m. on Friday. The canceled game will be made up a split doubleheader May 11.

