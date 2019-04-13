Detroit was without Niko Goodrum, left, and Nick Castellanos for Saturday's game against the Twins. (Photo: Frank Gunn, AP)

Minneapolis — Buck Farmer left his outfielder glove in Detroit, but no matter. If manager Ron Gardenhire needed an emergency fielder Saturday, he was ready.

“It would be awesome,” he said. “It would be — awesome.”

As Gardenhire said, the Tigers had a bit of a lineup issue Saturday.

“It’s called, not enough people,” he said.

Right fielder Nick Castellanos will not play in either game against the Twins this weekend. The tendinitis in his right big toe is better, but he's still not fit to play in sub-40-degree temperatures.

“We don’t want this to linger and then end up putting him on the injured list,” Gardenhire said. “We have a day off Monday, so we’ll see where he’s at on Tuesday.”

The Tigers also were going to be without Niko Goodrum on Saturday. He is the latest victim of a flu bug that has swept through the clubhouse. Left fielder Christin Stewart was stricken Thursday but was feeling good enough to play Saturday.

So, the Tigers went into the game with Dustin Peterson in right field, John Hicks at first base and Miguel Cabrera serving as the designated hitter. That left one position player on the bench — Gordon Beckham.

And that’s why Farmer was forewarned — he might be used as an emergency outfielder.

“This is what you worry about when you have a three-man bench and one of them goes down and another gets sick,” Gardenhire said. “Now you have to start looking at your pitchers. I watch guys shag fly balls (during batting practice) and Buck Farmer is the guy who shags all the time and he can run them down.

“They all (pitchers) tell you, I’m really good at that stuff. But I know Buck does it. He does it as part of his workout. He stands out in center field and left field and he’s running balls down like a freight train.”

Daniel Norris might be the best pure athlete on the pitching staff, but Gardenhire has reservations about sticking him out there.

“Norris is a great athlete but he will hurt somebody,” he said, laughing. “He would run over three guys to get to a ball.”

Farmer said he thinks bench coach Steve Liddle put in a good word for him, but there’s a logical reason for why he shags balls do diligently.

“It’s a fun way to run,” he said. “Plain and simple. I’d much rather go out there and run for a half-hour doing that than just being out there running aimlessly doing three-quarter poles.

"Honestly, I just enjoy (shagging balls).”

The Tigers could be doing some roster juggling after this series.

“If this lingers a little bit and Nicky’s toe is still bothering him, we’ll have to really think about putting him on the injured list and backing it up a few days, or (send out) a pitcher and get another position player here,” Gardenhire said.

The Tigers also are expecting a decision soon on starting pitcher Matt Moore, who is on the injured list with a meniscus strain. He has been trying to avoid arthroscopic surgery, hoping to be able to rehab it.

“We definitely don’t want to make a roster move and lose pitchers now, even though we could,” Gardenhire said. “It’s just one of those things. You get beat up a little with the weather and stuff and some freaky things happen. You just have to deal with it.”

Around the horn

Outfielder Mikie Mahtook, who was designated for assignment on Thursday, has cleared waivers and was reassigned to Triple-A Toledo.

... Hall-of-Famer Alan Trammell will serve as Gardenhire's bench coach in this two-game series. He's filling in for Steve Liddle, who was home tending to a family matter.

