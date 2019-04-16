Joe Musgrove used all six of his pitches, but, as advertised, his slider was especially effective. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — The Tigers caught a struggling closer in the nick of time Tuesday night, but they let him up off the ropes.

The result: With two outs and a man on in the 10th inning, Starling Marte, who had been scuffling in the early part of the season, blasted a first-pitch hanging slider from Shane Greene into the visitor's bullpen in left-center field.

The blast gave the Pirates a 5-3 win, extending the Tigers losing streak to four games.

The Tigers had a golden chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth.

BOX SCORE: Pirates 5, Tigers 3, 10 innings

Down 3-2, and with the offense dormant since the fourth inning, the Tigers managed to push across a run in bottom of the ninth off right-hander Keone Kela, but left the winning run on second base.

Christin Stewart led off the bottom of the ninth with a ringing double off the wall. It was his second double of the game. He was replaced by pinch-runner Dustin Peterson, who scored on a single to right by Jeimer Candelario.

Candelario got to second on a wild pitch, but he was stranded. Gordon Beckham struck out, Grayson Greiner popped out and JaCoby Jones grounded out.

Kela has now blown all four of his save chances and his ERA coming in was just under 8.0.

Even before that, though, the Tigers had played an active role in their own demise, and in the process squandered another strong start by Matthew Boyd.

Had they not rallied, they would've been kicking themselves for a misplay and some missed opportunities earlier in the game.

After striking out the side in the first inning, Boyd gave up back-to-back singles with one out in the second. But it appeared he pitched his way out of it. He got JB Shuck to hit into a force play and Pablo Reyes to hit a weak, spinning ground ball to Miguel Cabrera at first.

Boyd hustled to cover first and was there in plenty of time, but Cabrera, inexplicably, wheeled to throw to second and had no play. It was ruled a single, allowing the first run of the game to score.

The Tigers then ran themselves out of a potential big inning in the third. Beckham led off with a double. Grayson Greiner followed with a hard single to left. Left fielder Reyes had the ball as Beckham was rounding third.

Third-base coach Dave Clark waived him homeward nevertheless. Reyes, with time to load up, fired a bullet to the plate and catcher Francisco Cervelli slapped the tag on Beckham just before he touched the plate.

Jung Ho Kang blasted a home run in the top of the fourth to extend the Pirates lead to 3-0. With a man on, he ambushed a first-pitch fastball and drove it into the visitor’s bullpen in left center.

With an exit velocity of 108.7 mph, it was the hardest hit ball off Boyd all night.

The Tigers finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Cabrera doubled, went to third on a single by Niko Goodrum and scored on a wild pitch. Stewart followed with an RBI double. Those were the first earned runs allowed by Pirates starter Joe Musgrove this season — ending an 18 2/3 inning streak.

After Candelario singled, the Tigers had runners at the corners with one out. But, reminiscent of their last two losses in Minnesota, the rally died without a ball being put in play. Beckham and Greiner both struck out swinging at pitches out of the strike zone.

The Tigers didn’t threaten again until the ninth. In fact, they only had two more baserunners between the fourth and eighth innings.

Boyd, though, continues to impress. He pitched seven innings, with seven strikeouts and nine ground ball outs.

He masterfully worked out of big mess in the fifth inning to keep it a one-run game. With runners at second and third and one out, he struck out Francisco Cervelli on three pitches, the last swinging through a 91-mph fastball.

Then he punched out Josh Bell on four pitches, getting him to whiff on a slider, after setting him up with three fastballs.

He dispatched the last nine hitters he faced. In fact, Tigers pitching retired 15 straight Pirates hitters through the ninth inning. Buck Farmer (two batters) and Blaine Hardy (four batters) finished it off.

Musgrove was strong, too. He used all six of his pitches, but, as advertised, his slider was especially effective. Coming in, opponents were hitting .167 with a 45 percent whiff rate against his slider. The Tigers didn’t fair much better — he threw 32 of them and only six were put in play. He got seven swings and misses and seven called strikes with it.

Twitter.com: @cmccosky