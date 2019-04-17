Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hands the mask and helmet back to Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli in the fourth inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — There was plenty of thunder and lightning at Comerica Park Wednesday. Unfortunately for the home team, that was not a euphemism for offensive firepower.

The game was played in a fairly steady rain, and by the eighth inning, lightning was flashing off in the distance. As the Tigers came to bat in the bottom of the eighth, fans were instructed to leave the seated area because of severe weather.

Yet the game continued. As does the Tigers' losing streak.

An RBI single by Colin Moran in the 10th inning provided the winning margin, as the Pirates handed the Tigers their fifth straight loss, 3-2.

Adam Frazier led off the top of the 10th with a double off right-hander Buck Farmer. Starling Marte singled him to third and Moran brought him home. Farmer helped minimize the damage, getting Josh Bell to hit into a double play.

Pirates pitchers had retired 12 straight Tigers hitters before JaCoby Jones singled to start the bottom of the 10th.

But that was it. Left-hander Felipe Vazquez, firing 98- and 99-mph fastballs, got Josh Harrison to hit into a force play, Nick Castellanos to line out and Miguel Cabrera to strike out.

Before the game, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said he could sense some mounting tension as the Tigers continue to scuffle offensively. But he also sensed some fight.

“Guys are working at it,” he said. “They’re talking about it. There’s a little frustration going on with the hitters right now. But they won’t back away, I promise you that. They are out there grinding away.”

The Tigers went into Wednesday ranked last in the American League in average, slugging, runs, RBIs, home runs and hitting with runners in scoring position.

“There’s a lot of failure in this game,” he said. “You’re going to have to deal with it and move on. … It’s not about frustration, it’s about making adjustments. I want to see them start making adjustments. I’ve talked to Lloyd (McClendon, hitting coach), and they are making adjustments.

“There was a guy here an hour after the game (Tuesday) working in the cage trying to fix his swing. That’s all I care about. They give a flip. They all want to get better.”

On Wednesday the Tigers scratched out two runs in the fourth inning and managed just two hits the rest of the way.

And here's a twist: Cabrera provided the brief spark — with his legs.

Cabrera singled to open the bottom half of the fourth inning. With one out, Pirates starter Trevor Williams walked Christin Stewart and hit Jeimer Candelario in the knee to load the bases. Ronny Rodriguez then hit a soft fly ball to left field.

The ball didn’t seem deep enough for Cabrera to even attempt to score, but he came chugging home. The throw from left fielder Jason Martin was a bit on the first base side of the plate and Cabrera beat the tag.

John Hicks followed with a bloop single and the Tigers had a 2-1 lead.

Tigers rookie starter Spencer Turnbull made that skinny lead stand up through six innings. He allowed just two singles and two walks, and the only run the Pirates scored was unearned.

That run came in the top of the fourth. He walked Josh Bell and gave up a single to Melky Cabrera. After striking out Francisco Cervelli with a cutter, he threw another cutter to Jung Ho Kang. Kang hit it hard but right at shortstop Ronny Rodriguez.

The ball handcuffed Rodriguez and scooted past him.

But that was the only damage against Turnbull.

The cutter was a weapon for Turnbull. Coming into the game, opponents were 0-for-10 on balls put in play against it. The Pirates were 0-for-6 against it Wednesday, including the ball hit by Kang, with three swinging strikeouts.

He got seven swings and misses with the cutter. And his slider was working, too. He recorded nine ground ball outs. And he left with a one-run lead and nine outs from his first big-league win.

Alas, it was not to be this night, either.

Joe Jimenez, who last pitched on April 10 and walked three batters, faced three hitters in the top of the eighth and didn't record an out. He gave up a single to pinch-hitter JB Shuck and walked Adam Frazier.

He got two quick strikes on Starling Marte. But on the 0-2 pitch, his 94-mph fastball hit Marte in the side of the head, near his ear flap. He was down for a spell, but stayed in the game.

Left-hander Daniel Stumpf was summoned and he very nearly pitched out of the jam. He struck out Colin Moran, then appeared to have Josh Bell out on a borderline 2-2 pitch. He didn't like the called strike from home plate umpire Jim Wolf, or the check-swing appeal from the first-base umpire Dan Iassogna.

Bell ended up hitting a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Stewart left the game after he flew out to end the eighth inning. He had slipped after making a catch in the top of the eighth. The Tigers' initial report said he had a right medial quad spasm.

