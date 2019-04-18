On his 36th birthday,Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera doubles in the first inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — Ron Gardenhire was determined to break the tension Thursday morning.

With his club dragging through a prolonged losing streak and his hitters getting more frustrated every day, Gardenhire decided to reach into his bag of levity and maybe loosen things up a bit.

“I’m going to go into the hitting meeting today, which I don’t normally do,” he said. “Maybe I will show them my batting stance and how I used to hit. Then they will really think they are good.”

There were a lot more smiles in the dugout before the game, the pre-game shenanigans seemed more animated, the bats came alive and, after blowing a couple of two-run leads — lo and behold — the losing streak ends at five.

Sacrifice flies by Nick Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera in the bottom of the eighth gave the Tigers a seesawing 9-7 win over the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

White Sox reliever Carson Fulmer loaded the bases, hitting both JaCoby Jones and Josh Harrison with pitches. Jones was hit twice in the game and scored both times.

That flurry came just after the bullpen, which has been so stout in the early weeks of the season, surrendered a two-run lead in the eighth inning.

With two outs and a runner on second, right-hander Victor Alcantara hung a 2-2 slider to Wellington Castillo.The ball landed in the left field seats — 7-7.

There were four lead changes in this one.

The Tigers went into the bottom of the seventh trailing 5-4 and came out of it ahead 7-5. An RBI double to left field by Castellanos scored Jones from first, then Cabrera followed with an RBI single and came around himself on a fielder’s choice ground out by Dustin Peterson.

Castellanos, who came in 2-for-10 on the homestand, had three hits to go along with his sacrifice fly. Cabrera, on his 36th birthday, had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Former White Sox second baseman Gordon Beckham had two hits and catcher Grayson Greiner (three hits) drove him home twice with a pair of singles.

A season-best nine runs and 14 hits — a refreshing change for the Tigers.

“I just want to lighten the load here,” Gardenhire said. “There’s a lot of pressure early in the season with the losing streak and everything.”

And Gardenhire was concerned that his anxiety might’ve been rubbing off on the players.

“I was frustrated more because we got another guy hurt (Christin Stewart) and lost another ballgame that was winnable. But I didn’t want the perception to be that I’m panicking here. I want them to understand, I’m just frustrated by some of the injuries, but I want them to just play.

“We had a good spring just going out and playing. That’s what we have to do now.”

The Tigers’ defense, which has also been a strong suit thus far, committed four errors, three in an ugly sixth inning.

They took a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning, and starter Tyson Ross, who was cruising, got two quick outs. Then the wheels came off for a bit. An error at first base by Niko Goodrum opened the gates. Eloy Jimenez, the White Sox highly-touted rookie, followed with a line drive opposite-field home run into the right field seats.

Tim Anderson singled, stole second and went to third on a throwing error by Greiner. He scored when shortstop Beckham couldn’t come up with an in-between hop on a topper hit by Castillo.

Just like that, the White Sox were up 4-2.

The Tigers made an impressive rebuttal, though, scoring twice to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. Three straight singles, by Goodrum, Jeimer Candelario and Peterson, plus a wild pitch did the trick.

The White Sox regained the lead in two pitches in the top of the seventh. Ross, who gave up just two earned runs in his six-plus innings, left an 0-1 slider over the plate to Ryan Cordell. He lined it (109 mph off the bat) into the bullpen in left-center field.

The seesaw finally came to an end in the ninth. Tigers closer Shane Greene shut it down to earn his ninth save.

