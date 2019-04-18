Tigers outfielder Christin Stewart flies out in the eighth inning Wednesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — At about 10:30 Thursday morning, the plan was to give outfielder Christin Stewart’s ailing right quad a day or two to calm down before any decisions were made relative to a stint on the injured list.

An hour or so later, the Tigers announced they were indeed putting him on the injured list. Brandon Dixon, whom the Tigers claimed off waivers from Cincinnati in the off-season, was called up from Triple-A Toledo.

Stewart, who had four hits in his last eight at-bats, felt a spasm in his medial quad muscle after he flew out in the eighth inning Wednesday.

He was in the outfield throwing a football around before Thursday's game, testing the leg.

“He walked in limping and he walked out limping,” Gardenhire said. “So, we’ll just go day to day right now. .... But there’s definitely something on the MRI.”

Dustin Peterson was to start in left field against the White Sox on Thursday, leaving the Tigers with two extra position players on the bench — catcher John Hicks and Ronny Rodriguez.

Dixon, who played in 74 games with the Reds last season, was off to a slow start at Toledo. He was hitting .174 (8-for-46) with 16 strikeouts. He had been playing first base there, too, though he can play third, second and the corner outfield spots.

