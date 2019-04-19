White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez (5) slides home to score next to Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner during the seventh inning on Friday. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — The Tigers faced a left-handed starter for the first time this season on Friday.

Carlos Rodon set the bar low for Detroit's offensive improvement the second time with one run allowed in six innings, giving the Chicago White Sox a 7-3 victory at Comerica Park.

Rodon struck out six batters and allowed three hits, drawing the Sox even on a four-game series that continues with a pair this weekend and dropping the Tigers to 9-10.

BOX SCORE: White Sox 7, Tigers 3

While two Tigers went deep for the first time this season, Nick Castellanos, Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario are all still homerless in 203 combined at-bats for Friday's No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 hitters.

Josh Harrison hit his first home run with Detroit, and Grayson Greiner hit his first as a major leaguer in the loss, Detroit’s sixth in its last seven games and fifth in six night games this season. Niko Goodrum added a solo shot in the ninth, his second on the year.

Jordan Zimmermann matched his four-game season output with four walks, one shy of his career high, and took his third straight loss.

The right-hander walked in a run in the fifth inning, with the ball call drawing the ire of Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, who quickly drew his 78th career ejection from the dugout.

Zimmermann got in trouble in the seventh, walking Ryan Cordell to lead off what a five-run frame.

Cordell then stole the first base of his 26-game MLB career and took third on a Yolmer Sanchez single. After Sanchez stole second, Leury Garcia plated both with a single, ending Zimmermann’s night.

Reliever Daniel Stumpf then allowed three hard hits to his three batters, as the White Sox made it 7-1 on a two-run double by Jose Abreu and a Yonder Alonzo RBI double.

Greiner’s first homer came on his 149th career at-bat and went into the Tigers bullpen to make it 7-2 in the seventh.

In the third inning, Harrison hit a home run to left-center.

Harrison was hit by a pitch on his left hand on Thursday but responded without time off. He had broken that hand in each of the last two seasons but called the trainers Friday before the game to tell them he was OK.

Zimmermann surrendered a straightaway home run to Yoan Moncada in the first, measuring 458 feet, according to Statcast.

Chicago catcher James McCann, playing his first game against the Tigers after spending his first five seasons in Detroit, had a base hit in four at-bats.

Reliever Joe Jimenez provided a bright spot for the Tigers with a perfect eighth inning in driving rain. Last season’s All-Star faced three batters without recording an out Wednesday, and Gardenhire said he would pitch him in lower leverage situations until he regains form.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.