Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws during the third inning Sunday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit – Nobody is calling it an audition. The Tigers know what Daniel Norris is capable of. That’s why they insisted on him being part of the package when they traded David Price to Toronto in 2015.

But, healthy now after a couple of injury-plagued seasons, it’s show time.

“He needs to go out and earn his keep, just like every starting pitcher,” manager Ron Gardenhire said before the game Sunday.

Earn keep – check.

Norris, in his first start of the season, pitched five scoreless, two-hit innings in the Tigers’ 4-3 win over the White Sox. The Tigers won two of the three games over the White Sox this weekend and are back at .500 (10-10) as they embark on a three-city trip to Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 4, White Sox 3

“I want to see what he can do, we need to see what this guy can do,” Gardenhire said of Norris. “We’ve talked about it now for the two years I’ve been here, about what a big prospect he was. He’s been hurt, injuries happen in this game.

“But now we’ve got to see what he can do when we put him out there every fifth day. He’ll decide, not me, whether we think he’s a starter or reliever. But I think he deserves an opportunity.”

That’s all he’s ever asked for.

Norris, who hadn’t thrown more than 58 pitches all season, got through his five innings in 79 pitches. And, something he hadn’t done in his relief outings, he effectively mixed four pitches – everything predicated on a well-spotted four-seam fastball.

He threw 51 four-seamers, ranging in velocity from 89 to 93 mph, and he got three swings and misses and 12 called strikes with it. He threw 11 change-ups, nine sliders and eight curve balls. The average exit velocity on the balls the White Sox put in play was 88.5 mph.

He struck out four batters in a row in a stretch over the second and third innings, getting a swing-and-miss and called strike three with fastballs, a called strike three with a curve and a swinging strike three with a slider.

Norris left with a 2-0 lead.

Jeimer Candelario established an aggressive tone for the Tigers when he stretched a double to a triple with one out in the second inning. It looked like the Tigers were testing the arm strength of relay man, second baseman Yolmer Sanchez.

Candelario scored on a bloop single by recently promoted Brandon Dixon. Dixon tried to stretch it to a double and was easily thrown out by shortstop Tim Anderson. Dixon, whom the Tigers claimed off waivers from the Reds in the offseason, got two hits in his Tigers’ debut.

John Hicks led off the third inning with a smash to the right-center field gap – similar to the ball Candelario hit. He, too, tried to stretch it to a triple. This time, Sanchez made a strong relay throw and nailed Hicks.

The Tigers have had nine runners thrown out on the bases this season, not counting two runners caught stealing, including Josh Harrison on Sunday.

Nick Castellanos led off the fourth inning with a double and scored on a single by Miguel Cabrera. Castellanos has gone 76 plate appearances without a home run – though without the wind blowing in Sunday, he might’ve had one. He flew out to the warning track in right-center in his last at-bat.

Cabrera is at 85 plate appearances and counting, awaiting his first home run

Castellanos scored the Tigers third run in the sixth inning. Center fielder Leury Garcia, after a long run, dropped Castellanos’ fly ball. Niko Goodrum followed with a double to left-center.

Gordon Beckham, the former White Sox second baseman, blasted his third home run of the season in the seventh inning. Beckham is now 8 for 20 with two homers against the White Sox.

Buck Farmer and Blaine Hardy each record four straight outs between the sixth and eighth innings. But with two outs and nobody on in the eighth, the White Sox strung together three softly-struck singles off Hardy to make a 4-1 game.

Victor Alcantara was summoned to face right-handed hitting Tim Anderson. Alcantara’s first pitch got past catcher Hicks, allowing the second run to score. It was scored a wild pitch.

Anderson then fisted a 1-2 pitch into left field to make it 4-3.

Closer Shane Greene put an end to the drama, though, pitching a clean ninth to earn his 10th save.

Twitter @cmccosky