Tigers right fielder Nick Castellanos has changed agents in his final season before free agency. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — It couldn’t have been an easy conversation for Nick Castellanos.

David Meter had been his agent from the beginning. He’d become a friend of the Castellanos family, often attending games with Nick’s father. But, Castellanos, who will be a free agent this offseason, decided it was time for a change.

“Sometimes decisions need to be made that are hard,” he said before the game Sunday against the White Sox.

Castellanos severed his business ties with Meter and the SportsMeter Agency, and hired Scott Boras and the Boras Corporation.

“It had nothing to do with the position I’m in as far as my career,” Castellanos said. “It’s just a business decision I had to make for myself and my family.”

That’s as far as he wanted to go into it.

But it is probably not a coincidence Castellanos has hired Boras at the same point in his career as J.D. Martinez did during his free-agent season with the Tigers in 2017. Boras was able to get Martinez, who like Castellanos is an offense-only commodity, a contract worth $110 million.

Both Boras and Meter have big-name clients still out of work — Meter has closer Craig Kimbrel and Boras has starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel. Meter has drawn some criticism for what is being perceived as a too team-friendly $35 million extension for Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Boras has had several clients leave his stable, as well; namely pitcher Gio Gonzalez and former Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias.

It remains to be seen if the hiring of Boras will heat up or effectively kill the stalled contract extension talks between Castellanos and the Tigers. Both sides have repeatedly expressed interest in working out an extension, but there hasn’t been, to this point, any formal negotiations.

Most likely, the Tigers will continue to attempt to trade Castellanos for a package of prospects.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky