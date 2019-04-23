Detroit's Niko Goodrum (28) is congratulated at the dugout by Nicholas Castellanos (9) after scoring with Miguel Cabrera (24) and Jeimer Candelario during the fourth inning on Tuesday. (Photo: Mary Schwalm, AP)

Boston — Brandon Dixon has made two starts for the Tigers since being called up from Triple-A Toledo. He’s gotten five hits and been thrown out on the bases three times.

Rambunctious.

But it was his bases-clearing double in the fourth inning Tuesday night that pushed the Tigers to a 4-2 win over the Red Sox, completing their first doubleheader sweep in Boston in 54 years (Aug. 20, 1965). It was their first doubleheader sweep anywhere since Sept. 22, 2016 at Minnesota.

They won the first game, the make-up of the rained-out game Monday, 7-4.

The Tigers were limited to one hit through the first three innings by Red Sox spot starter Hector Velazquez. But in the fourth, singles by Jeimer Candelario and Miguel Cabrera, plus a walk to Niko Goodrum set the table for Dixon and ended the night for Velazquez.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 4, Red Sox 2

Against right-handed reliever Marcus Walden, Dixon laced one into the left-field corner. All three runners scored, Goodrum just ahead of the relay throw.

Dixon, though, slowed around second and then tried to advance to third. He was out easily.

He doubled again in the sixth and tried for a third double in the eighth. But he was thrown out at second base.

Somehow, though, despite 15 base runners by the Red Sox, the Tigers made the three runs hold up. Though it certainly didn't hurt to add an insurance run in the ninth with back-to-back doubles by Ronny Rodriguez and John Hicks.

But in all but one inning, the defending World Series champion Red Sox had runners on base and in scoring position.

It was an odd outing for Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull. He hit two batters, including former Tiger J.D. Martinez. He walked four others. The Red Sox, despite just three hits, had seven base runners in the first three innings and nine through five.

But none of them crossed the plate.

Turnbull wriggled out of trouble in the first inning, getting Martinez to hit into a double play. In the second inning, he got a double-play ball from Jackie Bradley Jr., to strand a pair of runners.

The third inning was even messier.

Turnbull was the beneficiary of two deft defensive plays by center fielder JaCoby Jones. He cut off a hard-hit ball in the gap and held Christian Vazquez to a single. Then he made a sliding catch to take a hit away from Andrew Benintendi.

Still, the Red Sox loaded the bases with two out. But Turnbull escaped again, getting Xander Bogaerts, who homered twice in the first game, to pop out.

After a clean fourth inning, Turnbull gave up a hit and a walk with one out. But he got Mitch Moreland to hit into a 4-6 fielder’s choice (for the third time) and, with a 3-2 fastball at 96 mph, he struck out Martinez.

He needed 94 pitches, and threw only 51 strikes, but it goes in the books as five shutout innings regardless.

Buck Farmer worked the sixth inning and it was more of the same. He walked two, but was able to get Vazquez to fly out to end the inning.

The Red Sox finally broke through in the seventh against Joe Jimenez. A two-out bloop single by Bogaerts brought in Benintendi and left runners at first and second.

Left-hander Daniel Stumpf was summoned to face left-handed hitting Rafael Devers. Instead, right-hander Steve Pearce pinch-hit. Stumpf struck him out.

It got closer in the eighth. Michael Chavis hit his first Major League home run off Victor Alcantara.

With two outs, manager Ron Gardenhire brought in left-hander Jose Fernandez, who was just called up from Triple-A Toledo to replace the injured Blaine Hardy. He gave up a single.

Next. Gardenhire brought in Zac Reininger, also called up from Toledo as the 26th man for the doubleheader. He got the Tigers out of the inning, retiring Mookie Betts on a pop up.

That left it up to closer Shane Greene. He gave up a one-out single to Martinez, but pitched a scoreless ninth for his 11th save.

Josh Harrison, who entered play Tuesday on a 2-for-32 skid, got two hits in the first game and two more in the second. Cabrera got hits in each game, extending his hitting streak to nine games — his longest hitting streak since 2016.

The Tigers had three runners thrown out in the nightcap. Betts gunned down Hicks trying to score from second on a single by Candelario. They had another runner thrown out in the first game.

That brings the total of runners thrown out on the bases to 13.

