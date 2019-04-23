Jim Price is missing the Tigers' nine-game road trip. (Photo: Detroit News)

Detroit — Tigers radio analyst Jim Price will miss the team's nine-game, 10-day road trip, as he recovers from a virus which has slowed him much of the month.

Dan Dickerson, Price's long-time partner, wrote on Twitter this week that Price "wants everyone to know he appreciates their good wishes, and expects to be back to full strength very soon."

Price already has been sidelined for a week, missing the entire six-game home stand. His first game off was last Tuesday. He expected to return Friday, but didn't.

Dan Petry, in his first year as an analyst on Fox Sports Detroit, has filled in for most of the games, and will do the Tigers' entire road trip. Former Tigers outfielder Andy Dirks did one game, last Friday.

Dan Petry will be joining me on this road trip - my partner Jim Price remains under the weather. He's been laid low by a virus....he wants everyone to know he appreciates their good wishes, and expects to be back at full strength very soon. Wishing you all the best, partner... — Dan Dickerson (@Dan_Dickerson) April 21, 2019

The Tigers said it was Price's decision to skip the road trip through Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia — which means he will eventually miss 15 games, his longest stretch off the air since he joined the radio team in the 1990s.

The Tigers said Price is hoping to return for the May 3 game against the Royals at Comerica Park.

Price did not respond to a message from The News seeking comment, and has been hesitant in the past to talk about his health issues.

He has survived two bouts with cancer, though this virus isn't related to that.

Price also missed a lengthy road trip in 2012, as he recovered from his second fight with cancer. Petry was called upon to fill in then, too.

"It actually broke my heart," Price told The News, about having to miss that 2012 trip. "Like Ernie Harwell said, 'This beats working for a living.'"

Price, 77, has been a Tigers broadcaster since 1993, starting in TV on the old PASS telecasts, and moving to radio in 1998. He's been Dickerson's full-time partner since Dickerson was named the lead radio voice in 2003.

