Detroit's Ronny Rodriguez slides safely into second base with a double in the eighth innning. (Photo: Michael Dwyer, Associated Press)

Boston — Ronny Rodriguez, Josh Harrison and Grayson Greiner. Those were your hitting stars Tuesday as the Tigers took the first of two games from the Red Sox, 7-4.

Rodriguez, getting the start at shortstop, doubled twice and hit a home run to left field that cleared the Green Monster and flew out of Fenway Park.

Harrison, who was mired in a 2-for-32 slump and was dropped out of the leadoff spot, had two hits, including a two-run double that broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the eighth.

Greiner homered and had an RBI single in the Tigers three-run eighth.

BOX SCORE: Tigers 7, Red Sox 4

That was enough offense to put Tigers starter Matthew Boyd in position for his second win of the season. Fenway Park is not typically a friendly place for left-handed pitchers, and the right-handed heavy Red Sox lineup makes it less so.

But Boyd worked seven strong innings, allowing three runs and three hits.

The talk before the game, though, was the left-handed pitcher the Tigers were facing.

More: Jim Price's absence on Tigers radio to reach 15 games; expected back May 3

Manager Ron Gardenhire never really bought into the theory that Chris Sale was struggling. Oh, he seen the gaudy numbers the Red Sox lefty had put up through four games, but he didn’t think four rough games meant a whole lot given Sale’s track record.

“I know they say he’s struggling, but the guy is a great pitcher,” Gardenhire said before the Tigers and Red Sox hooked up for a pair of games. “We’ll just try to make our team not the one he figures it out on.”

Hard to say if Sale figured anything out in Game 1 Tuesday. He needed 97 pitches to get through five innings. The average velocity on his fastball was 93 mph. The Tigers fouled off 26 of his pitches and had runners in all but one of those five innings.

Still, he struck out 10 and left with the game tied 2-2.

Rodriguez got on top of a high, 91-mph fastball from Sale in the fourth and drove it off the wall in left-center. It scored Niko Goodrum, who had walked and stole second base.

Then Greiner, who waited 171 plate appearances before hitting his first big-league home run Friday night, hit his second in three at-bats leading off the fifth. He whacked a fastball from Sale and sent it over the Green Monster in left and out of the stadium.

Rodriguez also made two superb defensive plays. He went deep into the hole to track a ground ball by J.D. Martinez in the first inning and started a 6-4-3 double-play. He ended the fourth doing the same thing against a faster runner — Michael Chavis.

The Tigers turned three double-plays in the game.

Boyd has been among the American League strikeout leaders all season, but he only struck out three. Still, he got 14 swings and misses and 11 called strikes.

More: Candy crushed: Miguel Cabrera’s business crumbles amid financial woes

He was in trouble only once, in the third inning, when he faced runners at second and third and nobody out. And he nearly pitched out of it. He got two ground ball outs in two pitches, holding the runners — one was to third base and the other back at him.

But, Mookie Betts followed with a two-run single to put the Red Sox up 2-0.

The only other hit came with two outs in the sixth inning after Rodriguez had put the Tigers ahead. He had fallen behind the first two hitters in the inning, but he got Betts (line out) and Martinez (pop out). He fell behind Xander Bogaerts 2-0, then threw consecutive fastballs.

Bogaerts bashed the second one over the wall and out of the stadium to tie the game.

Bogaerts struck again in the ninth against reliever Drew VerHagen, hitting it nearly in the same spot.

An RBI single by Miguel Cabrera, who also doubled and walked, gave the Tigers an insurance run.

The Tigers also had another run thrown out at the plate by old friend J.D. Martinez. Nick Castellanos tried to tag and score on a line out to right field. Martinez's throw was in plenty of time, but Castellanos nearly avoided the tag with an acrobatic slide.

cmccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky