Erie, Pa. — Alex Faedo and Drew Carlton combined to pitch a no-hitter, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 4-0 victory over the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday.

Faedo (1-1) went seven scoreless innings, striking out five and walking one to get the win.

Faedo, the Tigers’ No 1 draft pick in 2017, is the organization’s No. 10 prospect, according to MLB.com.

Erie scored its runs when Kody Eaves and Troy Montgomery hit two-run home runs in the fourth and seventh innings.

Marcos Molina (0-3) went 61/ 3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Baysox were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the SeaWolves’ staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

With the win, Erie improved to 5-1 against Bowie this season.