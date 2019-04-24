Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez, right, scores on a single by Rafael Devers in the second inning. (Photo: Charles Krupa, Associated Press)

Boston — The defending champs came to eat Wednesday.

After losing both ends of the doubleheader Tuesday, the first time they’ve done that since 2015 — the first time they've done it at home against the Tigers since 1965 — and falling to 9-15 on the season, the Boston Red Sox had a little fire in their belly.

They attacked starter Tyson Ross early and cruised to an 11-4 win over the Tigers.

And not coincidentally, the Red Sox offense started to produce just when former Tigers slugger J.D. Martinez heated up. He had a rough day Tuesday. He went 1 for 8 in the doubleheader, hit into a couple of double plays and struck out four times.

You didn’t figure he would stay cold.

BOX SCORE: Red Sox 11, Tigers 4

He didn’t. He singled and scored in his first at-bat, starting a two-run inning for the Red Sox.

In his second at-bat he hit a shot down the third-base line, exit velocity of 104.5 mph. The ball ate up third baseman Jeimer Candelario and went into the corner with so much force it lodged into a gate.

Left fielder Niko Goodrum had a hard time dislodging it. Martinez ran all the way around the bases, but he was sent back to second base — ground-rule double.

Third time up, Martinez capped another two-run burst with an RBI single. Mookie Betts drove home the first run of the inning, knocking one off the Green Monster in left that scored Andrew Benintendi from first.

There would be more, but those four runs were plenty.

The Tigers mustered just two hits over six innings against Red Sox lefty starter Eduardo Rodriguez. The first was a one-out single in the fifth by Gordon Beckham. The second was a lead-off double in the sixth by Candelario.

He went to third on a long fly out to center by Miguel Cabrera and scored on a sacrifice fly by Niko Goodrum.

That was it. The only other offensive highlight for the Tigers when the game was close was an eighth-inning single by Cabrera. It extended his hitting streak to 10 games, his longest since 2016. It was also the 2,700th hit of his career.

Rodriguez, giving the Tigers fits with a high four-seam fastball (93-94 mph), struck out seven and got 18 swinging strikes — eight with his four-seamer.

The Tigers offered little push-back against the Red Sox bullpen, either. Brandon Workman and Matt Barnes struck out the side in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Tigers scored three in the ninth after they were in an 11-1 hole on RBI single by Nick Castellanos and two-run double by Dustin Peterson.

Tigers hitters struck out 14 times and swung and missed 27 times.

It was a struggle for Ross. He has pitched effectively this season when he blends an equal mix of his three pitches — cutter, four-seamer and slider. Against the Red Sox, though, he was cutter-heavy. Of his 98 pitches, 47 were cutters.

That might have been a by-product of an ineffective slider. He only threw 21 sliders, and the majority of them were either flat or spiked.

The result, though, was a lot of healthy hacks by the Red Sox hitters. Seven of the 16 balls they put in play against Ross left the bat with an exit velocity of 100 mph or faster. The average exit velocity on balls in play was 94.4.

He ended up allowing seven hits and three walks. Two of the three walked batters scored.

The Red Sox blew the game open with a seven-run eighth inning. It started with Tigers' left-hander Jose Fernandez, called up from Triple-A Toledo to replace the injured Blaine Hardy on Tuesday.

He allowed an RBI single to Christian Vazquez and an RBI double to Benintendi, before leaving a bases-loaded, one-out mess for Drew VerHagen.

VerHagan struck out Martinez, but he walked Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Michael Chavis to force in three more runs.

Buck Farmer replaced VerHagen and allowed a two-run single to Jackie Bradley, Jr. When the dust cleared, the Red Sox sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning.

Tigers pitchers walked 10.

