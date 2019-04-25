LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Boston — You could almost feel, abstractly speaking, the Tigers’ future gaining on the Tigers’ present Thursday night.

The same day that two of their top pitching prospects — Casey Mize and Gregory Soto — were hastily promoted to Double-A Erie, the current ace of staff Jordan Zimmermann had absolutely nothing in his arsenal to negate the Boston Red Sox offense.

With the Tigers' bullpen taxed from playing three games in two nights, Zimmermann lasted just three innings in the Red Sox's 7-3 win. It was the fourth straight start in which he gave up five runs (19 earned runs in 16.2 innings).

It’s been a baffling turn of events considering how good Zimmermann was in his first two starts, one run in 13.2 innings. In those starts, he had command of three pitches and his slider was biting as well as it ever had.

Whether he’s since lost faith in his pitches and he’s trying to survive by keeping the ball on the margins of the strike zone, or he’s lost his command completely, the reality is he hasn’t been able to hit his spots with any consistency in his recent outings.

He walked three hitters in his three innings Thursday and he’s walked eight in his last three starts (12.1 innings). That after walking just three in his first three starts (18 innings).

And the pitches he’s put in the zone have been getting tagged. He gave up five hits against the Red Sox, including a home run over the Green Monster by Red Sox second baseman Michael Chavis. The average exit velocity on balls put in play against Zimmermann was 92 mph.

And that doesn’t include the four long foul balls that just went foul.

It forced manager Ron Gardenhire to use a parade of relievers for the third straight game.

Red Sox 7, Tigers 3
Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis, right, celebrate his two-run home run in front of Detroit Tigers' John Hicks during the second inning.
Red Sox's Michael Chavis, right, celebrate his two-run home run in front of Tigers catcher John Hicks during the second inning of Thursday's game in Boston. The Tigers lost, 7-3. Michael Dwyer, AP
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi runs on his RBI double during the sixth inning.
Boston's Andrew Benintendi runs on his RBI double during the sixth inning. Michael Dwyer, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis, left, during the second inning of a baseball game.
Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Boston's Michael Chavis, left, during the second inning. Michael Dwyer, AP
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, right, watches his two-run double in front of Detroit Tigers' John Hicks during the third inning of a baseball game.
Boston's Rafael Devers, right, watches his two-run double in front of Tigers catcher John Hicks during the third inning. Michael Dwyer, AP
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers holds up his hands as Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) advances to third base on a fly out by Miguel Cabrera during the first inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Boston's Rafael Devers holds up his hands as Detroit's Nicholas Castellanos (9) advances to third base on a fly out by Miguel Cabrera during the first inning. Michael Dwyer, AP
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, center, celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Jeimer Candelario, left, as Boston Red Sox's Sandy Leon, right, looks away during the third inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Detroit's Nicholas Castellanos, center, celebrates his two-run home run with Jeimer Candelario, left, as Boston's Sandy Leon, right, looks away during the third inning. Michael Dwyer, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston.
Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the first inning. Michael Dwyer, AP
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers fields the ball on the single by Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos during the first inning of a baseball game.
Boston's Rafael Devers fields the ball on the single by Detroit's Nicholas Castellanos during the first inning. Michael Dwyer, AP
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. takes the field during the at the start of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers.
Boston's Jackie Bradley Jr. takes the field during the at the start of the game against the Tigers. Michael Dwyer, AP
Boston Red Sox's Rick Porcello watches the fly out by Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera during the first inning.
Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello watches the fly out by Detroit's Miguel Cabrera during the first inning. Michael Dwyer, AP
Boston Red Sox's Rick Porcello pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers
Boston's Rick Porcello pitches during the first inning. Michael Dwyer, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the first inning. Michael Dwyer, AP
Boston Red Sox players, from left, Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts, Tzu-Wei Lin and Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrate after defeating the Detroit Tigers during a baseball game in Boston.
From left, Boston's Rafael Devers, Mookie Betts, Tzu-Wei Lin and Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrate Thursday's 7-3 win over the Tigers. Michael Dwyer, AP
    The Tigers briefly held a 3-2 lead in this game. That was in the top of the third inning when JaCoby Jones, who was in a 1-for-20 spin at the time, doubled and scored on a single by Jeimer Candelario.

    Nick Castellanos, who had not hit a home run in his first 90 plate appearances this season, finally broke the seal. He did it with a slicing, 320-foot drive that hit off the Pesky Pole in the right-field corner.

    Miguel Cabrera, who is now homerless in 103 plate appearances, went 0-for-4, ending his hitting streak at 10 games. 

    That was all the damage they could muster against former Tiger Rick Porcello, who entered the game with an ERA of 8.47.

    Porcello soldiered through six innings, allowing six hits and two walks. He had five strikeouts.

    Relievers Buck Farmer, who worked in his third straight game, gave up a run for just the second time this season. Victor Alcantara, who has pitched in four of the last five games, worked two innings and also gave up a run.

    On the positive side, Joe Jimenez, who has been struggling of late, pitched a clean seventh inning and struck out two hitters. His fastball was hitting 96 mph.

    Daniel Stumpf, who has allowed two runs in eight innings, also struck out a pair in a clean, 10-pitch eighth inning. 

    The Tigers open a three-series against the White Sox in Chicago on Friday.

