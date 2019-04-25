Casey Mize. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Casey Mize sure had his fun in the sun, even if his stay was short.

Mize, last year's No. 1 overall draft pick and the Tigers' top prospect by most experts' opinions, was promoted to Double-A Erie on Thursday after a dominating run at High Single-A Lakeland.

Mize made four starts for Lakeland and posted some sick, sick numbers: In 26 innings, he allowed just seven hits, one walk and one earned run. He struck out 25. His WHIP was 0.31. His ERA was 0.35.

Many analysts believe Mize has the stuff to pitch in the majors right now, but with the Tigers rebuilding, there's no sense in rushing him.

"If they were contending this year, he'd appear in the majors," ESPN's Keith Law told The News in January. "But they don't really have any incentive.

"But he could help a major-league roster right now."

In three of his four starts at Lakeland, Mize allowed one hit.

Mize, 21, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound right-hander, joins an Erie rotation that now will feature the Tigers' last three first-round picks, with Alex Faedo (2017) and Matt Manning (2016). Both of them are pitching extremely well, too, with Manning posting a 0.62 WHIP, 1.59 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 22.2 innings, and Faedo having just tossed the front seven innings of a combined no-hitter.

Another top starting prospect, Beau Burrows, is off to a fine start at Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers selected Mize No. 1 overall in last June's draft, out of Auburn.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984