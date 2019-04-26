Jordan Zimmermann (Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP)

Chicago — The Tigers on Friday placed pitcher Jordan Zimmermann on the 10-day injured list with a sprain of his right ulnar collateral ligament.

He left Thursday's start with elbow pain.

Zimmermann, who had that ligament replaced (Tommy John surgery) in 2009, are presumably hoping that rest and rehab can clear up the injury and avoid another surgery.

The Tigers called up reliever Zac Reininger from Triple-A Toledo to provide a fresh arm for a taxed bullpen.

They will need a starting pitcher to replace Zimmermann, though. It is expected that left-hander Ryan Carpenter will fill that spot in the short term, though that roster move won’t have to be made until Saturday at the earliest.

Three of the Tigers five starting pitchers are now on the injured list – Matt Moore (knee surgery) and Michael Fulmer (Tommy John) are out for the season. Reliever and spot starter Blaine Hardy (forearm strain) is also on the injured list.

cmccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky