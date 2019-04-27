Saturday night’s Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox game has been postponed.
The game had been scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. ET start, but snow and cold is in the forecast for Chicago throughout the day Saturday and into the night.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 3, at 2:10 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Tigers conclude their series with the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 p.m.
