Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is congratulated by teammates in the dugout following a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of Detroit's loss Friday night. (Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo, AP)

Saturday night’s Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox game has been postponed.

The game had been scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. ET start, but snow and cold is in the forecast for Chicago throughout the day Saturday and into the night.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 3, at 2:10 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Tigers conclude their series with the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 p.m.