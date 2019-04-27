Chicago — This one was, bananas.

When the smoke cleared, the Tigers and White Sox combined for 23 runs, 36 hits, nine home runs and a 400-foot single that landed in the seats. Oh, and catcher James McCann, who stole exactly two bases in 452 games with the Tigers, stole second base.

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his walk-off home run against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 26, 2019, in Chicago. The Chicago White Sox won 12-11. (AP Photo/Nuccio DiNuzzo) (Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo, AP)

It was that kind of night.

BOX SCORE: White Sox 12, Tigers 11

And the Tigers, after building an 8-1 lead and blowing a 10-4 lead, tied the game at 11 in the eighth on a lead-off home run by Ronny Rodriguez.

But Tim Anderson, with two outs in the ninth against Joe Jimenez, hit a walk-off, no-doubt home run to left to give the White Sox a 12-11 win.

The strangest moment in a strange game took place in the bottom of the seventh when a three-run home run by Jose Abreu turned into a two-run single.

An explanation:

After scoring five times in the sixth inning to make a 10-9 game, the White Sox got one-out singles from Leury Garcia and Tim Anderson against rookie Reed Garrett. Abreu, who homered in the sixth, launched one into the seats in right-center field.

Crush it.

Flip it.

End it. pic.twitter.com/F9TRcdnIUs — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 27, 2019

It would have been a three-run homer except he passed Anderson rounding first base. Anderson had, inexplicably, gone back to tag up at first base.

The Tigers alertly challenged the play and won. Abreu was ruled out, his homer changed to a two-run single.

Still, the White Sox had dug out of a six-run deficit and led 11-10.

The five-run uprising in the sixth inning came against relievers Zac Reininger and Drew VerHagen. And the White Sox left some meat on that bone.They had the bases loaded with one out and, on a 3-1 count, Jose Rondon, who had homered to start the inning, hit a line drive right at second baseman Josh Harrison, who threw to first to double off Yonder Alonso and end the inning.

Besides the home run to Rondon, Reininger gave up back to back doubles to Garcia and Anderson, then a three-run home run to Abreu.

Before all that, though, it was the Tigers who provided the thunder.

They came into the game still lagging at the bottom of the American League in home runs, but they knocked five balls into the seats at Guaranteed Rate Field. Nick Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera went back-to-back in the first inning, Grayson Greiner and JaCoby Jones also went deep before Rodriguez hit his game-tying rocket in the eighth.

The Tigers managed a mere seven home runs in their first 18 games. But they’ve broken out for 12 in their last seven. Greiner, who hit a two-run shot in the third, has homered in three of the last four games he’s started.

Castellanos, whose blast traveled 418 feet into the bleachers in right-center, had gone 90 plate appearances without a homer before knocking one off the Pesky Pole at Fenway Park Thursday.

Cabrera ended the longest home run drought of his career. In terms of the calendar, it’d been almost a full year. His last homer came in Baltimore on April 28, 2018. But that’s not fair, since he missed the final three and a half months last season.

Still, it’d been a long while — 161 plate appearances, 103 this season.

Cabrera also doubled and had two singles — his first four-hit game since last April 21 — and knocked in three runs.

Jones, who broke a 1-for-20 skid with a double off the center field wall in Fenway Thursday, lined one in the fifth that skipped over the top of the fence in right-center.

John Hicks, who started at first base, didn’t hit a home run, but he spanked three singles and walked. Over his last five games, essentially playing every other day, has nine hits in his last 17 at-bats.

Harrison knocked in a pair of runs. Dustin Peterson had a double and single.

Daniel Norris, making his second start of the season, lasted five innings and was in trouble in everyone. He ended up allowing four runs on 10 hits. He did well to keep the damage at that.

Harrison prevented at least one run with a diving stop on a ball hit up the middle by Abreu in the second inning. The White Sox had two on and no outs. Harrison dived and made a backhand stop, then still on his stomach, flipped it to second for the force.

Norris then walked No. 9 hitter Ryan Cordell to load the bases, but he induced a one-pitch, 5-4-3 double-play from Garcia.

He gave up a long home run to Alonso in the fourth (420 feet) and three hits and another run in the fifth. Still, he left with a 10-4 lead.

Twitter@cmccosky