Detroit's Ronny Rodriguez (60) gestures after he was tagged out on a steal attempt at second base by Chicago's Yolmer Sanchez during the fifth inning on Sunday. (Photo: David Banks, Associated Press)

Chicago — Snow and frost covered the entire outfield at 8 a.m. Sunday morning, remnants of a cruel winter storm that blew through Chicago Saturday. By game time, the field was remarkably dry and green, but it was still a chilly and breezy 48-degrees.

Decidedly not hitter-friendly conditions. But then again, White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez isn’t typically hitter-friendly in any weather. And he was downright oppressive Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

He struck out a career-high 14 in the White Sox's 4-1 win over the Tigers. It was just two off the White Sox single-game strikeout record. And he did it in just six innings. He became just the third pitcher in Major League history to strikeout 14 in six scoreless innings.

BOX SCORE: White Sox 4, Tigers 1

Thirteen of the 14 strikeouts came with his fastball, which was popping between 96-98 mph. He fanned Miguel Cabrera three times with fastballs.

Thirteen of the 14 strikeouts were swinging. The Tigers whiffed at 24 of Lopez's pitches and took another 20 for called strikes.

The Tigers (12-14) mustered just two hits off him, a double by Nick Castellanos and a single by Grayson Greiner. Greiner’s single in the second inning scored Ronny Rodriguez from second base.

The Tigers put just three other balls in play against him and only two ground balls.

It didn’t get any better after he left, either. Relievers Jace Fry (two), Kelvin Herrera (two) and Alex Colome (two) fanned six more and brought the Tigers strikeout total to a gaudy 20 — which sets a White Sox franchise strikeout record for a nine-inning game and ties the Major League record.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd may have been upstaged by Lopez, but he pitched another strong game, allowing less than three earned runs for the sixth straight start. He struck out nine over six innings.

All the damage against him came in a 35-pitch first inning. He hit Leury Garcia on a 2-2 pitch to start the game and walked Yoan Moncada with two outs to load the bases. The two runs scored on a ground-rule double by Welington Castillo.

Boyd gave up just three singles the rest of the way.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria was ejected in the third inning for arguing an interference call against Jose Abreu. Abreu had struck out, but the ball got past Greiner. Greiner’s throw to first hit Abreu in the back.

First base umpire Jeff Nelson called Abreu out for interference — claiming, correctly according to video replay — that Abreu was running in fair territory.

