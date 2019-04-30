Tyson Ross (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Philadelphia — Another day, another adjustment to the Tigers starting rotation.

Right-hander Tyson Ross, one of two remaining members of the original quintet, left the team Monday to be with his pregnant wife. That left the Tigers with three starting pitchers — Spencer Turnbull, who was moved up to pitch Tuesday, Daniel Norris and Matthew Boyd.

"The important thing is that Tyson gets to be there for the birth," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "We will just ad-lib on the baseball side."

Fortunately for the Tigers, the two-game series with the Phillies is bookended by off-days. That will allow Norris to slide up, pitch Wednesday and stay on regular five days’ rest.

Boyd, who pitched the finale in Chicago on Sunday, will pitch the opener of the series against the Royals on Friday at Comerica Park.

The Tigers won’t need another starter until Saturday, and that would put left-hander Ryan Carpenter in line for that start. Carpenter pitched seven strong innings at Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

Harrison to IL

Second baseman Josh Harrison took battling practice before the game Tuesday, and he thought he felt pretty good. But the Gardenhire and head athletic trainer Doug Teter knew immediately he wasn't right.

"He wants to play but we all knew right away, he's not able to finish his swing," Gardenhire said.

The Tigers put Harrison on the injured list with a left shoulder contusion and hastily called up Harold Castro from Triple-A Toledo.

"We've been treating it and taking it day by day," Harrison said. "Just trying to get it calmed down. I'm trying to be out there for my guys."

To make room for Castro on the 40-man roster, they moved pitcher Matt Moore to the 60-day injured list.

The Tigers called-up outfielder Victor Reyes to fill Ross' spot on the roster. Reyes was hitting .235/.273/.395 at Toledo.

Tigers at Phillies

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

TV/radio: FSD/97.1

Scouting report:

►RHP Aaron Nola (2-0, 5.68), Phillies: It appears the Tigers are catching him on the bounce-back. After a horrendous first four starts (17 runs, 11 walks, five home runs in 19.1 innings), his last two have been better (four runs, a 13-2 strikeout-to-walk rate in 12.1 innings). The home runs are still an issue — he’s allowed seven already.

►LHP Daniel Norris (1-0, 3.93), Tigers: The Tigers had to adjust their rotation plans after Tyson Ross went on paternity leave Tuesday. The Tigers moved Spencer Turnbull up to pitch Tuesday, which enabled Norris to slot in on regular, five days rest. He grinded through a 10-hit, four-run outing over five innings in his last start.

