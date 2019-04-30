Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull delivers during the first inning against the Phillies on Tuesday. (Photo: Matt Rourke, AP)

Philadelphia — After the prospect reports, paternity leaves, rotation juggling and roster tweaking that was swirling before the game Tuesday, it had to be a relief for the Tigers to finally settle in and play a baseball game — on a warm night, no less.

And, cherry on top, they snapped a four-game losing streak, beating the Phillies, 3-1, at Citizens Bank Park.

Rookie right-hander Spencer Turnbull, the last remaining active member of the original rotation, had his start pushed up a day to cover for Tyson Ross, who flew back to Detroit to be with his wife while she gave birth.

The Tigers (13-14) presently have three available starting pitchers. They also on Tuesday welcomed back shortstop Jordy Mercer from the injured list and put his double-play partner Josh Harrison on the list with a left shoulder bruise.

The Toledo shuttle was active, too, with outfielder Victor Reyes and infielder Harold Castro coming up.

So, playing the game was almost like a diversion.

Turnbull, pitching in temperatures 31-degrees warmer than his last start, gave the Tigers a strong six innings. He allowed a run on three hits with five strikeouts and eight ground ball outs.

The run came in the first and it was aided by a couple of defensive misplays and a wild pitch. Andrew McCutchen led off with a ground ball to the right side. Second baseman Ronny Rodriguez was shifted to the left side, but still got to the ball.

He tried to make a sliding play and ended up kicking the ball into right field.

McCutchen went to second on a wild pitch and scored on an infield single by Rhys Hoskins. Rodriguez dived and stopped the ball, but his throw from his knees went over the Phillies dugout.

As he crossed the plate, McCutchen raised his arms like a football official signaling a made field goal. Might have been the last good thing that happened for the Phillies on this night.

The only other hit off Turnbull was a double by Cesar Hernandez. Had it not been for his two walks, two hit batsmen and three wild pitches, Turnbull might not have broken a sweat.

His fastball and slider were playing well off each other. Of his 15 swings and misses, seven were with his four-seamer. He also got 14 called strikes. The average exit velocity on balls was 83.6 mph. Lots of weak contact.

The Tigers did their damage against Phillies starter Vince Velasquez in the third inning, hitting for the cycle and scoring three runs.

Nick Castellanos started it with a double that traveled maybe 120 feet. He hit it sky high and neither Hoskins nor Hernandez found it in time to catch it.

Miguel Cabrera followed with an RBI single, then trotted home on a 381-foot home run to right field by Niko Goodrum. Goodrum, down in the count 1-2, fouled off two pitches, took one in the dirt, fouled off yet another and then got a fastball he could handle and drove it out.

Rodriguez completed the cycle, hitting a triple off the fence in center.

The Tigers got Velasquez out of the game in the fourth. After a two-out walk to Jeimer Candelario and a single by Castellanos, he was at 99 pitches.

The downside to that, they were having good swings against Velasquez. They didn’t do much of anything against a parade of four Phillies relievers. They managed one hit — a pinch-hit single by Castro — after the fourth.

They did waste a chance for an insurance run in the eighth. A two-base error by Bryce Harper on a wind-blown pop-up put Goodrum at second with no outs. Rodriguez got him to third with a fly ball, but ground outs by Grayson Greiner and Mercer stranded him.

But the three-run inning stood up.

Victor Alcantara followed Turnbull with a clean seventh. Joe Jimenez, back in the eight-inning setup role after a brief hiatus, dispatched the heart of the Phillies order — Jean Segura (ground out), Harper (strikeout) and Hoskins (strikeout).

That left it to closer Shane Greene, who hadn't pitched in seven days, gave up a leadoff single to J.T. Realmuto. But he struck out Nick Williams, Hernandez and Maikel Franco to earn his 12th save.

