Philadelphia — The Tigers limited a good-hitting Phillies team to a mere two runs for 15 innings in this brief two-game set at Citizens Bank Park.

But you could almost here the clock ticking in the seventh inning Wednesday when J.T. Realmuto rolled a one-out double into the corner in right field and Buck Farmer drilled Sean Rodriguez with a 94-mph fastball in the hand.

Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen runs past Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner, scoring off of a hit by Rhys Hoskins in the first inning Wednesday. The Phillies won 6-3 to split the two-game interleague series. (Photo: Matt Rourke, AP)

Three hitters and two Tigers relievers later, the Phillies hung a four-spot on the board and were on their way to splitting the series with a 7-3 win.

Left-hander Daniel Stumpf, who made his big-league debut with the Phillies, gave up a single to Cesar Hernandez to load the bases.

Victor Alcantara replaced him and promptly gave up a bases-clearing double to Maikel Franco, who had been hitless in the series to that point.

Franco then scored on a single by Andrew McCutchen, who had three hits on the night.

When the third out was finally recorded in that seventh inning, the Phillies had produced five hits, one fewer than they’d accumulated in the first six innings.

The Phillies piled on with two more in the eighth (Rhys Hoskins home run) off Zac Reininger — further blunting a couple of encouraging performances for the Tigers.

Daniel Norris, in his third start since joining the rotation, pitched five strong innings. He allowed a run on five hits, dispatching the last seven batters he faced.

The run came on three straight singles in the second, the last an RBI single by Cesar Hernandez. But the Tigers got an out on the play, too, when catcher John Hicks, after taking a relay throw from left fielder Niko Goodrum, threw out Sean Rodriguez at third base.

It was a big play at the time because it seemed to calm Norris down. He allowed just one hit over the next three innings. He got another defensive boost from third basemen Jeimer Candelario in the third, too.

After Norris walked Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola to start the inning, McCutchen hit a line drive that seemed destined to rattle around in the left field corner. But Candelario expertly timed his leap, snagged the liner and doubled off Nola at first.

Nola shut the Tigers out for five innings, before JaCoby Jones was able to get some redemption.

In the fourth inning, the Phillies walked Jordy Mercer (hitting .234) intentionally to load the bases. They’d rather pitch to Jones. And Nola struck him out on four pitches, the last a fastball that completely tied him up.

At that point, Jones was in a 3-for-35 skid.

But in the sixth, Jones dug back in against Nola. With Ronny Rodriguez on second base and two outs, he dropped a single into shallow left field scoring Rodriguez to tie the game, 1-1.

Rodriguez, who had two singles and a walk, delivered his own clutch, two-out hit in the seventh. After Nick Castellanos singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and to third on an infield hit by Niko Goodrum, Rodriguez poked one in almost the same spot as Jones, giving the Tigers a short-lived 2-1 lead.

The Tigers other run came on a solo home run by Mercer, his first as a Tiger, in the eighth.

The loss was another illustration of the slim margin for error the light-hitting Tigers are working with. They came in averaging 3.4 runs per game.

It’s fair to point out they’ve played with three of their better offensive players either hurting or on the injured list – Christin Stewart, Josh Harrison and Mercer. Still, here’s where the Tigers’ offense ranked in the 15-team American League going into play here Wednesday:

►Runs: 15th

►Home runs: 15th

►RBIs: 15th

►Average: 14th

►Slugging percentage: 14th

►OPS: 14th

Insufficient support.

