Detroit — It’s not often the Tigers have had a big first inning this season.

It’s not often they've had big offensive explosions in any inning.

Until Friday, they had scored seven runs all season in the opening inning.

The good starts have been rare.

But that changed Friday as the Tigers scored three runs against Kansas City to take a quick lead, sparking them to a 4-3 victory over the Royals at Comerica Park.

Pitcher Matt Boyd (3-2) was the beneficiary of the early offense, going seven innings for his third victory.

As usual, or at least it seemed that way in April, reliever Shane Greene came on to earn his 13th save. Joe Jimenez pitched a flawless eighth inning to get it to Greene.

Greene, who was named American League reliever of the month earlier in the day, has converted all 13 of his save opportunities this season.

But Greene wasn't as spotless as he's been mostly this season.

Jorge Soler hit a one-out home run to deep left-center field off Greene, cutting the Tigers' lead to 4-3 in the ninth. Then with two outs, pinch-hitter Ryan O'Hearn doubled into the right-field corner.

But Greene got Martin Maldonado to pop out for the game's final out.

In 15 innings this season, Greene has allowed three runs and eight hits while striking out 19 hitters (only walking three).

Greene leads the league in saves and is the first Tigers relief pitcher to win the award since it began in 2017.

“He has great stuff and he’s really locating the ball,” manager Ron Gardenhire said before the game. “He’s healthy, which is always important, and hopefully we can give him enough breaks where he doesn’t kill himself.

“He has a lot of saves right now. We need to score runs to give him a break. Hopefully our offense will pick up as we get going here and be consistent and get him in those games when we have to, but give him some breathing room, too.”

It did, somewhat, Friday with that early splurge.

Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single (scoring Jeimer Candelario, who reached base for the 16th consecutive game), Ronny Rodriguez brought in a run on a force out, and Rodriguez later scored on a wild pitch as the Tigers took a 3-0 lead.

Rodriguez later brought in his second run, lining an RBI double to score Nicholas Castellanos, who began the third inning with a walk.

Cabrera led the still-middling attack with three of the Tigers' eight hits, all singles.

Rodriguez and Gordon Beckham each had two hits and Castellanos, who stretched his hit streak to seven games, had the other hit.

The Tigers loaded the bases on three hits in the eighth inning, but Grayson Greiner hit into a double play to end the threat.

Before Friday’s game, Gardenhire felt the Tigers were progressing from an offensive standpoint in the latter stages of their recent road trip.

“Better at-bats,” Gardenhire said. “When you’re facing good pitching it’s tough, and the weather stinks. We have good hitters. We have guys who are learning. Some injuries have hurt us, (Christin) Stewart was really hot when he was playing. He got hurt and it kind of weakened our lineup.

“We just have to go out and put consistent at-bats (together) and not chase out of the zone too much and we’ll be OK.

“The biggest things for us will always be pitching and catching the ball and when we do that, we’ll give ourselves chances to win more games.”

Boyd certainly gave the Tigers an opportunity to win Friday.

Going seven innings, Boyd only allowed five hits and two earned runs with one walk and nine strikeouts. Of his 102 pitches, Boyd threw 77 strikes and only ran into trouble in one inning.

Boyd allowed the Royals leadoff hitter to reach base in three of the first four innings, but it didn't hurt him until the fourth when Alex Gordon was hit by a pitch, moved to third base on a single, and scored on Soler's sacrifice fly.

Kelvin Gutierrez's triple scored the other run, cutting the Tigers lead to 4-2, but Boyd struck out two consecutive hitters to end the Royals' rally.

