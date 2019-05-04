Royals left fielder Alex Gordon, left, talks with Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera during the fifth inning. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — This will probably be a funny story for Tyson Ross to tell his son Jordan one day.

Not anytime soon, for sure, but maybe one day.

About his first start after Jordan was born, going out to face the Kansas City Royals. Not only had Ross not pitched in 10 days, he was up all night tending to a crying Jordan.

“I asked him how his night went,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said before Saturday's game. “He said as soon as his wife nodded off and went to sleep, the baby woke up. He had him all night. I told him, ‘You’ll get plenty more of that.’”

BOX SCORE: Royals 15, Tigers 3

His outing was shorter, but just as fraught.

Ross lasted 13 hitters and recorded four outs — one was a gift (a bunt). The others produced five runs and seven hits, which ended up being just the appetizer as the Royals went on to feast on Tigers pitching in a 15-3 romp.

The Royals ended up hitting for the cycle against Ross. Whit Merrifield and Jorge Soler doubled, three others singled and Alex Gordon launched a two-run, opposite-field home run in the first inning. Then, after the first of two, four-pitch walks issued by Ross in the second inning, Adalberto Mondesi tripled.

Long night, short day for Ross.

Long, long day for the Tigers pitching staff.

Five pitchers combined to produce a very dubious triple-double — 15 runs, 19 hits and 10 walks. Kelvin Gutierrez had four hits for the Royals and Merrifield and Mondesi combined for four hits,15 total bases and four RBIs.

Gordon had three hits and knocked in five runs.

Reed Garrett, the Rule 5 rookie, relived Ross and faced seven hitters, He retired two of them. He gave up gave up back-to-back doubles and three walks — walking in a run — in the third.

He left with the bases loaded and one out, but left-hander Jose Fernandez, who hadn’t pitched since April 24, cleaned up the mess. He got Gordon to foul out and he struck out Hunter Dozier.

Fernandez had only pitched in two games, a total of 2/3 of an inning, before Saturday.

After working a scoreless fourth, he gave up a home run to Merrifield in the fifth. He also was charged with an unearned run in the inning. Mondesi doubled and went to third on an error in left field by Niko Goodrum.

He scored on a sacrifice fly by Gordon.

The Royals scored six times and batted around for the second time in the game in the eighth inning against right-hander Drew VerHagen. VerHagen gave up five hits and three walks in the inning.

There was one bright spot on the day for the Tigers. Right-hander Zac Reininger pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. In his previous three outings, he’d been bashed for seven runs in 1 2/3 innings.

In those outings, he threw 64% fastballs, and hitters were 7 for 9 against that pitch. On Saturday, he had better balance, 14 fastballs and 13 sliders.

He showed some moxie, too. After a one-out walk, Gordon hit a liner that went off the glove of second baseman Ronny Rodriguez. It was scored a single and Mondesi sped to third. Undaunted, Reininger got Hunter Dozier to bang into a 4-6-3 double-play to end the threat.

Jeimer Candelario, who had two hits and extended his on-base streak to 17 games, hit his first home run of the year, a 396-foot, two-run shot into the right-field seats. It was his first homer in 183 plate appearances.

Rodriguez blasted his third home run of the season in the eighth.

