Drew VerHagen has pitched just five innings since coming off the injured list. His work load is about to increase. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit — There’s been one significant piece of the Tigers bullpen puzzle largely missing through the first month of the season. And we’re not talking about Blaine Hardy — who before going on the injured list was making a regular contribution.

On Friday night, manager Ron Gardenhire said it was time to take right-hander Drew VerHagen off the missing in action list.

“What you are looking for is depth all the way through your bullpen,” he said. “You set up roles, yes. But VerHagen is a guy who last year could go just about anywhere you needed him to and eat up two or three innings.

“And he’s going to have to step up and do that now.”

VerHagen was having a dominant spring until a forearm strain put him on the injured list to start the season. And since he’s come back, he’s pitched just five innings over nine outings, allowing four runs, five hits and seven walks.

That, plus Joe Jimenez hitting a brief rough patch, forced Gardenhire to lean more on Buck Farmer and Victor Alcantara in late-game set-up roles, and both have recently shown some wear and tear.

Alcantara has been tagged for 12 hits, five runs and two home runs in his last 6.2 innings. Farmer, who had allowed just one run with 10 strikeouts in his first 6.2 innings, has allowed four runs and seven hits in his last 4.2 innings.

“We put a lot of pressure on Victor,” Gardenhire said. “But you have to have multiple options. If one guys goes a couple of days in a row, you better have somebody to back them up.”

Jimenez has regained his form and is back in his eighth-inning set-up role. Gardenhire has now sounded a call-to-arms to VerHagen.

“We need him desperately,” Gardenhire said. “We’re going to play a lot of baseball games here, with a double-header in Minnesota coming up. We’re going to need all those guys out there, but VerHagen is a big key. I really believe that.”

Jones gets a day

Center fielder JaCoby Jones had started 17 straight games since coming off the injured list April 11. But on Saturday, he rested. Well, sort of.

Harold Castro, who hasn’t played a game in center field at any level this season and played parts of three at Triple-A last season, got the start and Jones got a day to work on his new swing.

“He still needs to recognize the strike zone, he’s still chasing it a little bit, but we like the swing,” Gardenhire said. “We like what we’re seeing. He’s been driving the baseball with a different set-up in batting practice.

“Now it’s about carrying it into a game.”

Hitting coach Lloyd McClendon has gotten Jones to lower his hands in his stance and keep the bat still on his shoulder until the pitcher starts his delivery. It helps him take a shorter patch to the ball.

“It’s just less for him to worry about,” Gardenhire said. “His hands were all over the place. We’ve simplified that. I think he likes it. He’s just got to get used to it, and he’s trying to do that at the Major League level right now and that’s not easy.

“He’s going to go through ups and downs with it. But overall, we think it’s going to work for him.”

As for Castro playing center field, he did play 44 games there at Double-A Erie in 2017, and he took some non-game reps there this spring.

“Everybody tells me he’s a good center fielder, that he can run it down,” Gardenhire said. “It’s just that everybody needs to play. We had guys sitting for two days without getting into a game. Everybody needs a chance to play.”

Around the horn

Hardy (forearm strain) has thrown two bullpen sessions without any setbacks. He is expected to be sent out on a rehab assignment early next week.

…The Tigers sent Dustin Peterson back to Toledo last week with orders to get more work at first base. He’s started four games at first for the Mud Hens and the reports are encouraging. “Dougie is with him,” Gardenhire said, referencing Toledo manager Doug Mientkiewicz. “I don’t have to worry about Petey learning first base. Dougie will take care of that part of it. Doug was a really good first baseman.”

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky