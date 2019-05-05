The Tigers' Brandon Dixon is greeted at home plate after his three-run home run in the 10th inning, securing a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Kansas City Royals. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — Manager Ron Gardenhire didn’t want to put any extra pressure on his rookie starting pitcher. He didn’t want to, for example, say he needed Spencer Turnbull to be the stopper or anything like that.

“But we really need him to go deep today,” Gardenhire said.

Spencer Turnbull knew what he had to do. The Tigers used five relievers in the 15-3 loss on Saturday. He knew he needed to work at least to the sixth inning or beyond Sunday — to give the Tigers a chance to win the game, for sure, but also to protect the bullpen.

He did exactly that — with a flourish. Turnbull went seven strong innings, allowing a run on six hits and he left with the Tigers ahead, 2-1 on Sunday.

Alas, he was not rewarded with the win. But the Tigers were. Brandon Dixon, who made a diving catch in the top of the 10th, hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th, sending the Tigers to a 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Joe Jimenez, after striking out Adalberto Mondesi and Alex Gordon in the eighth, surrendered a game-tying home run to Hunter Dozier. The right-handed hitting Dozier clubbed a 97-mph fastball on an 0-1 count into the right-field seats.

Shane Greene pitched a scoreless ninth, then Daniel Stumpf (two outs) and Buck Farmer combined to get the Tigers to the bottom of the 10th.

Turnbull threw a career-high 102 pitches and didn’t allow a runner into scoring position after the second. In his last four starts, covering 24 innings, Turnbull has allowed just two earned runs.

The second inning was the only time things looked sticky for him. He gave up a double to Jorge Soler on a ball that fell between left fielder Harold Castro and center fielder JaCoby Jones, and then singles to Ryan O’Hearn and Kelvin Gutierrez.

The Royals did him a favor, though. Cam Gallagher followed with a sacrifice bunt for the first out of the inning. Turnbull then got Billy Hamilton on a line out and struck out Whit Merrifield.

From that point, Turnbull allowed two hits and a walk over the next five innings and left a 2-1 game in the hands of the Tigers’ late-inning duo of Jimenez and Greene.

JaCoby Jones, who seems to be taking to his new swing mechanics, scored the first two Tigers runs. He doubled to lead off the third inning – a smash down into the left-field corner that left his bat with an exit velocity of 107.5 mph.

He scored on a single by Nick Castellanos, tying the game 1-1 at that point.

Jones then led off the fifth inning with a walk — just his third walk this season. He was at second base after Royals starter Brad Keller walked Jeimer Candelario. He tagged a aggressively took third base on a line drive to center field by Castellanos and scored on a single by Miguel Cabrera.

Jones has been on base 12 times this year and scored six runs.

That fifth inning ended abruptly, though. Niko Goodrum hit a soft, low liner at second baseman Whit Merrifield. He smartly let the ball drop. First base umpire Marvin Hudson called infield fly rule, but he signaled late.

Candelario had already broke for third base and Merrifield threw him out easily to complete the double-play.

The Tigers then left the bases loaded in the sixth inning. Reliever Scott Barlow struck out Jones and Candelario to end the threat.

The Tigers did not put a runner on base against three Royals relievers. Barlow, Jake Diekman and Brad Boxberger set down 11 straight, five on strikeouts.

