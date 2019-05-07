Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer loses the ball on a ground ball during the second inning on Tuesday. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Detroit — In his office before the Tigers' 5-2 loss Tuesday, manager Ron Gardenhire was asked what he thought of when he saw the Angels.

“Heaven?” he said.

Well, sure, but in a baseball sense, when you think of the Angels you tend to think of Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani. And, since it was his first game back at Comerica Park with his new team, former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was also a talking point.

Pujols came into the night one RBI shy of becoming the fifth player in history to drive in 2,000 runs. He was looking to join Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez and Cap Anson.

“He was the premier power guy in the game for a long, long time,” Gardenhire said. “He was one of the most feared hitters I’ve managed against. He’s a real classy guy, loves the game of baseball, but he’s there to beat you, not just shake your hand.

“You were lucky if you had the opportunity to be on the same field with him.”

Aside from his 1,999 RBIs (No. 2,000 will have to wait another night), Pujols has also eclipsed 600 home runs and 3,000 hits.

“I played against Albert for a long time in the N.L. Central,” said Ausmus, who has now had the honor of managing Pujols and Miguel Cabrera. “He’s one of the greatest hitters ever to walk the planet, without question. For about 10 years he was the best. He was the Mike Trout of his time.

“Really, it went from Pujols to Cabrera to Trout. But Albert’s body of work is clearly the best.”

All those marquee names, and Angels rookie right-hander Griffin Canning, in his second big-league start, threatened to steal the show. The only scratch the Tigers got off him over five innings was an infield single by Cabrera — a play that shortstop Andrelton Simmons makes nine out of 10 times.

A routine ground ball, Simmons' throw to first was over Pujols’ head at first.

Canning retired 14 of the next 15 Tigers, with seven strikeouts, before JaCoby Jones doubled to lead off the sixth. A triple by Nick Castellanos and a single by Cabrera made it a 4-2 game and knocked Canning out of the game.

That was the extent of the Tigers' offense.

They managed one hit against a trio of Angels relievers. Luke Bard got five outs and Ty Buttrey worked a clean eighth inning. A one-out single by Niko Goodrum was the only mark against Hansel Robles in the ninth.

Daniel Norris made his fourth start of the season and, as in the first three, lasted five innings. He did manage to keep Ohtani, in his 2019 debut, and Trout quiet. He fed Ohtani a steady diet of sliders and struck him out twice.

Trout was 0-for-2 with a walk.

All three runs off Norris came in a four-hit flurry in the third inning. Kole Calhoun, Zack Cozart and David Fletcher singled to start the inning.

Norris got Trout to ground out to first. Ohtani drove Cozart home with a ground out before Simmons singled home Fletcher.

Three of the four singles came off Norris’ fastball, which was averaging 89 mph.

The Angels extended the lead to 4-0 against reliever Zac Reininger in the sixth. Brian Goodwin doubled against the shift and scored on a sacrifice fly by Calhoun.

Rookie Eduardo Jimenez, called up from Toledo on Sunday, made his Major League debut and worked a scoreless seventh. He allowed a double to Trout, and got a diving catch from third baseman Jeimer Candelario that took a possible RBI single away from Ohtani.

The Tigers gifted the Angels their fifth run in the top of the ninth. Lefty Jose Fernandez got the first two batters before walking Trout and Ohtani. Simmons then greeted Buck Farmer with an RBI single to left.

Gardenhire wasn't around for finish Tuesday. Bench coach Steve Liddle was running the show after the third inning. There was no announcement, so whether he'd been ejected or became ill, was not immediately known.

