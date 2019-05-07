LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — In his office before the Tigers' 5-2 loss Tuesday, manager Ron Gardenhire was asked what he thought of when he saw the Angels.

“Heaven?” he said.

Well, sure, but in a baseball sense, when you think of the Angels you tend to think of Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani. And, since it was his first game back at Comerica Park with his new team, former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was also a talking point.

Pujols came into the night one RBI shy of becoming the fifth player in history to drive in 2,000 runs. He was looking to join Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez and Cap Anson.

BOX SCORE: Angels 5, Tigers 2

“He was the premier power guy in the game for a long, long time,” Gardenhire said. “He was one of the most feared hitters I’ve managed against. He’s a real classy guy, loves the game of baseball, but he’s there to beat you, not just shake your hand.

“You were lucky if you had the opportunity to be on the same field with him.”

Aside from his 1,999 RBIs (No. 2,000 will have to wait another night), Pujols has also eclipsed 600 home runs and 3,000 hits.

“I played against Albert for a long time in the N.L. Central,” said Ausmus, who has now had the honor of managing Pujols and Miguel Cabrera. “He’s one of the greatest hitters ever to walk the planet, without question. For about 10 years he was the best. He was the Mike Trout of his time.

“Really, it went from Pujols to Cabrera to Trout.  But Albert’s body of work is clearly the best.”

More: 'Just keep blaming me': Brad Ausmus doesn't begrudge fans' ire

All those marquee names, and Angels rookie right-hander Griffin Canning, in his second big-league start, threatened to steal the show. The only scratch the Tigers got off him over five innings was an infield single by Cabrera — a play that shortstop Andrelton Simmons makes nine out of 10 times.

A routine ground ball, Simmons' throw to first was over Pujols’ head at first.

Canning retired 14 of the next 15 Tigers, with seven strikeouts, before JaCoby Jones doubled to lead off the sixth. A triple by Nick Castellanos and a single by Cabrera made it a 4-2 game and knocked Canning out of the game.

That was the extent of the Tigers' offense.

They managed one hit against a trio of Angels relievers. Luke Bard got five outs and Ty Buttrey worked a clean eighth inning. A one-out single by Niko Goodrum was the only mark against Hansel Robles in the ninth. 

Angels 5, Tigers 2
Former Tigers manager and current Angels manager Brad Ausmus talks with members of the media. Jeff Rieger, left, and Mike Stone, right, both of 97.1 The Ticket, before the Angels play the Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 7, 2019.
Former Tigers manager and current Angels manager Brad Ausmus talks with media members Jeff Riger, left, and Mike Stone, right, both of 97.1 The Ticket, before the Angels beat the Tigers, 5-2, on Tuesday at Comerica Park in Detroit. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Former Tigers manager and current Angels manager Brad Ausmus does an interview with Jennifer Hammond of Fox 2 News, right, before the game.
Former Tigers manager and current Angels manager Brad Ausmus does an interview with Jennifer Hammond of Fox 2 News, right, before the game. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani prepares for the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani prepares before the game. Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani smiles with manager Brad Ausmus, left, before the game.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani smiles with manager Brad Ausmus, left, before the game. Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani is welcomed to the dugout by teammates.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani is welcomed to the dugout by teammates. Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani loses his helmet as he bats against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani loses his helmet as he bats during the first inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani loses his helmet at bat against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani loses his helmet as he bats during the first inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Griffin Canning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning.
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Griffin Canning throws during the first inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer loses the ball on a ground ball by Los Angeles Angels' Brian Goodwin during the second inning.
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jordy Mercer loses the ball on a ground ball by Los Angeles Angels' Brian Goodwin during the second inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the second inning.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris throws during the second inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs to first on a groundout that scored Zack Cozart during the third inning.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs to first on a groundout that scored Zack Cozart during the third inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani reacts after a foul ball hit him during the fifth inning.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani reacts after a foul ball hit him during the fifth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus watches the sixth inning.
Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus watches during the sixth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Eduardo Jimenez throws in the seventh inning.
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Eduardo Jimenez throws in the seventh inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) scores ahead of the tag by Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner during the ninth inning.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) scores ahead of the tag by Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner during the ninth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Buck Farmer throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning.
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Buck Farmer throws in the ninth inning. Paul Sancya, AP
    Daniel Norris made his fourth start of the season and, as in the first three, lasted five innings. He did manage to keep Ohtani, in his 2019 debut, and Trout quiet. He fed Ohtani a steady diet of sliders and struck him out twice.

    Trout was 0-for-2 with a walk.

    All three runs off Norris came in a four-hit flurry in the third inning. Kole Calhoun, Zack Cozart and David Fletcher singled to start the inning.

    Norris got Trout to ground out to first. Ohtani drove Cozart home with a ground out before Simmons singled home Fletcher.

    Three of the four singles came off Norris’ fastball, which was averaging 89 mph.

    The Angels extended the lead to 4-0 against reliever Zac Reininger in the sixth. Brian Goodwin doubled against the shift and scored on a sacrifice fly by Calhoun.

    Rookie Eduardo Jimenez, called up from Toledo on Sunday, made his Major League debut and worked a scoreless seventh. He allowed a double to Trout, and got a diving catch from third baseman Jeimer Candelario that took a possible RBI single away from Ohtani.

    The Tigers gifted the Angels their fifth run in the top of the ninth. Lefty Jose Fernandez got the first two batters before walking Trout and Ohtani. Simmons then greeted Buck Farmer with an RBI single to left.

    Gardenhire wasn't around for finish Tuesday. Bench coach Steve Liddle was running the show after the third inning. There was no announcement, so whether he'd been ejected or became ill, was not immediately known.

    chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @cmccosky

