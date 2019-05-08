Tigers' Niko Goodrum lines out in the third inning. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — Another start, another quality outing, another victory.

It’s becoming standard for Tigers starting pitcher Matt Boyd.

Wednesday was a the latest example of Boyd cruising through an outstanding performance, going six innings in a 10-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Boyd raised his record to 4-2, allowing only three hits and no walks while striking out six.

The only blemish to Boyd's evening was allowing a leadoff home run by second baseman David Fletcher on the third pitch of the game,

But Boyd settled down nicely after Fletcher's home run, allowing only two hits the rest of his evening.

That’s seven consecutive quality starts for Boyd, who is quickly becoming one of the interesting stories of this Tigers season.

Boyd got plenty of offensive help from another intriguing storyline Wednesday, infielder Ronny Rodriguez.

Rodriguez had three hits (missed the cycle by a home run) and drove in four runs, as the Tigers jumped all over starter Tyler Skaggs (3-3) for seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.

But the main story was Boyd, who looks like a different pitcher from a year ago and is quietly becoming one of the more effective starters in the league.

Manager Ron Gardenhire was asked last weekend, after another Boyd victory, if there’s a difference in Boyd from a year ago.

“He’s able to pitch effectively on the outer half of the plate and the inner half,” Gardenhire said. “This is probably as good as he’s located the ball, really getting it to where he wants to consistently.

“Last year, he would fly off the ball every once in a while and you don’t see that very much this year.”

Boyd has credited pitching coach Rick Anderson with several adjustments that appear to be working quite nicely.

Anderson, for instance, suggested more extension on his release, which appears to have made his fastball more effective.

“When I stay with the pitch, it explodes,” Boyd said. “That’s something Andy has been working on with me. (If you stay) with it a little longer, that’s when you get good life on it.”

Facing the power trio of Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols, Boyd didn’t allow a hit in a combined eight at-bats, Ohtani the only one reaching base on a hit by a pitch (the trio was 0-for-11 collectively).

In the third inning, the Angels had runners on second and third after an error, and Fletcher double. But Boyd struck out Trout and forced Ohtani to ground to third, ending the threat.

The Tigers, conversely, reached base quite a bit — and doing the most damage was Rodriguez.

Rodriguez had a two-run triple in the first inning, singled in a run in the third, and doubled home a run in the fifth.

In his chance for a cycle in the seventh inning, Rodriguez grounded out to third base.

Rodriguez has hit safely in 11 of his 14 games, with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 RBIs. Of his 17 hits, 12 have been for extra bases in 52 at-bats.

The Tigers put the game out of reach with four runs in the fifth inning, extending what was a 4-1 lead to 8-1.

Niko Goodrum opened the inning with a single, and scored on a Rodriguez double. John Hicks followed with a run-scoring double, then Brandon Dixon singled in Hicks.

Gordon Beckham walked, moving Dixon to second base, and Dixon scored on a throwing error.

Jones, mired in a miserable slump, closed out the Tigers' scoring in the eighth inning with a two-run homer to deep left-center field. Beckham had opened the inning with a triple.

Boyd departed with an 8-1 lead after six innings, having thrown 93 pitches, and left it for the bullpen to close out.

Daniel Stumpf allowed a solo home run to Jonathan Lucroy in the seventh, and Lucroy added an RBI double off Reed Garrett in the ninth (Joe Jimenez pitched a spotless eighth) as the Tigers moved to within a game of .500 (16-17).

