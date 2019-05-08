Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — Manager Ron Gardenhire was back in his office, bouncing around the field during batting practice and generally looking fine.

Maybe still a bit puffy around the lips, but otherwise, just fine.

Gardenhire left Tuesday’s game in the third inning when an allergic reaction made him swollen, particularly around the face, and breaking out in red rashes.

“It was a bad feeling,” Gardenhire said Wednesday. “I thought it was an abscessed tooth or something. It tingled and went away, then came back.”

The redness and uncomfortable feeling returned with a vengeance and “didn’t look good," said Gardenhire.

When the Tigers’ training staff saw Gardenhire, they recommended he get into the clubhouse and take something immediately.

Bench coach Steve Liddle ran the team in Gardenhire's absence.

“Somewhere in the third inning (Gardenhire left the game), it started happening in the first inning,” Gardenhire said. “It felt like it went into my upper lip. People were staring at me and were saying, ‘Whoa.’

“The docs said we have to get some drugs in you and that’s what I did the rest of the game (spent it in the medical room). They were concerned if it gets into your throat that can be dangerous, so they said you have to go. I didn’t have a choice.

“I took Benadryl and it calmed it down a little bit.

“I’ve never had anything like that before. Never been allergic to anything. I don’t know what it was. But it was definitely a reaction. All over my arms and legs. Definitely had a reaction to something.”

Gardenhire can’t pinpoint exactly what he ate that could have reacted so negatively.

“We tried to break it down,” Gardenhire said. “I don’t want to point fingers at anybody or anything. I had a quesadilla and power drink, a juice.

“I feel a lot better. I still have a bit of puffiness in the lips. A little bit, but I feel better. (But) it was crazy.”

Gardenhire was going to have a drink of choice during Wednesday’s game if he got thirsty.

“Benadryl on the rocks,” he said.

Headed to Lakeland

Infielder Josh Harrison (left shoulder contusion) took batting practice Tuesday and was headed later to Single-A Lakeland.

Harrison will play three games in Lakeland, Gardenhire said, and meet the Tigers this weekend in Minnesota.

“He’s going to play three games, try to get 12 at-bats and get back,” Gardenhire said. “That’s the plan. He swung good out there. He looked good. Driving the ball all over (the field).

“Twelve at-bats with a guy like that who has been around (should be enough).”

Gardenhire said the decision to send Harrison to Lakeland largely had to do with weather. At least in Florida — instead of, say, Triple-A Toledo — there’s a good chance Harrison will surely get to play and get his swings.

“It’s been so bad up this way, and they’re calling for rain in the next day or two,” Gardenhire said.

Using everyone

Gardenhire sat shortstop Jordy Mercer on Wednesday, while getting Gordon Beckham into the lineup.

Mercer has just returned from a strained right quad last week.

“Jordy needs a day,” Gardenhire said. “He’s coming back from that quad and after you play a couple of days you get sore ultimately. It happens, it’s like spring training.”

This also gave Gardenhire an opportunity to play Beckham, who hadn’t played since Saturday.

“Beckham hasn’t played in four or five days, (so) get everyone in there,” said Gardenhire, noting Beckham has had some success against Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs, with two hits in three at-bats.

