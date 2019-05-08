Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Detroit — Ron Gardenhire felt good enough for some lunch Wednesday, though perhaps he should watch what he eats.

The Tigers manager made his regularly scheduled appearance at the annual Detroit Economic Club luncheon at MotorCity Casino, a day after leaving the team's game because of an allergic reaction to something he ate or drank.

“Feeling all right,” Gardenhire said Wednesday, “other than my fat lips.”

Gardenhire left Tuesday night's game against the Angels after the third inning, after his face started swelling.

A team doctor gave him medicine which seemed to help, but didn't let him go back to the dugout.

Bench coach Steve Liddle ran the team in Gardenhire's absence.

"Anytime you have a reaction like that you worry about the airway closing up," Liddle said after Tuesday night's 5-2 loss. "But they say he's doing fine now. I am sure he will tell you all about it tomorrow."

Gardenhire is expected to manage Wednesday night's game at Comerica Park.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984