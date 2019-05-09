Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run in the third inning Thursday, collecting his 2,000th career RBI. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — For his 2,000th career RBI, Albert Pujols drove in ... Albert Pujols.

Pujols, the Los Angeles Angels' Hall of Fame-bound slugger, launched a no-doubt home run over the bullpens in left field in the third inning of Thursday's game off Comerica Park.

Pujols drilled Ryan Carpenter's 91-mph fastball and sent it 415 feet into the sparsely filled seats in left.

Pujols, never one to show anybody up, did allow himself to soak up the moment with a pretty animated bat flip before strutting around the bases.

Once he crossed home plate, the Tigers recognized the historic achievement on the big scoreboard and in an announcement, prompting a nice ovation from the Tigers fans who stuck around after a nearly hour-long rain delay before the series finale got under way.

Pujols, 39, is recognized by Elias Sports Bureau as the third player to reach the 2,000 RBI mark, along with Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086), but there's an asterisk there. Elias only counts RBIs post-1920. Babe Ruth is unofficially credited with 2,214 and Cap Anson with 2,075.

For the season, that was Pujols' sixth home run and 18th RBI, as he continues to be a solid run producer, if not the hitter he was with the St. Louis Cardinals and in his early years with the Angels.

Against the Tigers, Pujols has 15 homers and 40 RBIs in 62 career games, not including the postseason — the five-game World Series in 2006, when he had a homer and two RBIs.

Pujols isn't likely to be joined in the 2,000-RBI club anytime soon.

The next-closest among active ballplayers is Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who's at 1,649 and isn't exactly rising up the ladder very fast. Cabrera, hampered by injuries in recent seasons, has just 96 RBIs since the start of the 2017 season.

